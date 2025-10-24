Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as Scrooge in new Christmas movie

Johnny Depp. Photo: AP

After years away from major studio films, Johnny Depp is stepping into one of literature's most iconic roles. The actor will be playing Scrooge in "Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol".

Johnny Depp's big-screen comeback — movie release date

Paramount Pictures is in the final stages of negotiations to acquire a new adaptation of Charles Dickens' frequently adapted A Christmas Carol. Ti West, the horror filmmaker behind X, Pearl, and MaXXXine, is set to direct the film.

Paramount is describing the project as "a thrilling ghost story set in Dickens' London, following one man’s supernatural journey to confront his past, present, and future, and fight for a second chance".

Paramount has set a release date of November 13, 2026.

