Johnny Depp makes a comeback in gothic "A Christmas Carol" reboot

Johnny Depp makes a comeback in gothic "A Christmas Carol" reboot

en
Publication time 24 October 2025 19:53
Updated 19:57
Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as Scrooge in new Christmas movie
Johnny Depp. Photo: AP

After years away from major studio films, Johnny Depp is stepping into one of literature's most iconic roles. The actor will be playing Scrooge in "Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol".

The Hollywood Reporter writes.

Johnny Depp's big-screen comeback — movie release date

Paramount Pictures is in the final stages of negotiations to acquire a new adaptation of Charles Dickens' frequently adapted A Christmas Carol. Ti West, the horror filmmaker behind X, Pearl, and MaXXXine, is set to direct the film.

Paramount is describing the project as "a thrilling ghost story set in Dickens' London, following one man’s supernatural journey to confront his past, present, and future, and fight for a second chance".

Paramount has set a release date of November 13, 2026.

Read more:

Iconic drama with Johnny Depp — heartbreak and hope intertwined

Johnny Depp breaks silence on Fantastic Beasts expulsion

movie Johnny Depp actors Christmas filming
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
