New on Netflix this week (Nov 10–14, 2025) — the 5 best shows to watch now

Mrs. Playmen

Inspired by true events, this docudrama tells the story of a woman who, after being betrayed by her husband, must step up and run an erotic magazine that becomes a symbol of empowerment in the 1970s Rome. Mrs Playmen, starring Carolina Crescentini, is arriving on Netflix November 12th.

As You Stood By

This 8-part Korean crime thriller just dropped on November 7. Two women plot to end an abusive marriage by murdering their husbands. However, an unexpected visitor arrives, threatening to shatter their carefully planned scheme.

MARINES

This docuseries follows the members of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), the US military's "force in readiness" in the Pacific. With unparalleled access to the Marines, the series provides an inside look at the intense training and emotional moments experienced by young Marines as they form bonds and navigate the challenges of life at sea.

The Beast In Me

The Beast in Me, an 8-part thriller series, will be released on Netflix this Thursday, November 13. This dark and twisted new series asks: When you chase a monster, what do you become?

Last Samurai Standing

This brand new martial arts series from Netflix will be released on Thursday, November 13. This six-episode Japanese action thriller is the perfect length for a two-night binge and is poised to be one of Netflix's biggest releases this week.

