Faith, music, and rebellion — Amanda Seyfried in The Testament of Ann Lee | Official trailer

Searchlight Pictures unveiled the first trailer for the historical and religious drama, The Testament of Ann Lee, starring Amanda Seyfried that portrays 18th century English religious leader Ann Lee, who was the founder of a Christian sect known as the Shakers.

The Testament of Ann Lee — official trailer & release date

The movie takes place in the 18th century and follows Ann Lee, the founding religious leader of the Shaker movement, who was proclaimed the female embodiment of Christ. The film depicts the establishment of her utopian society, in which the Shakers worship her through song and dance.

"The Testament of Ann Lee captures the ecstasy and agony of her quest to build a utopia, featuring more than a dozen traditional Shaker hymns reimagined as rapturous movements," the official synopsis reads.

Both film critics and festival goers have praised the film, which explores themes of faith, isolation, and female empowerment against the backdrop of more than a dozen original Shaker hymns. Seyfried's performance has generated significant Oscar buzz.

In addition to Seyfried, the ensemble cast includes Lewis Pullman, Thomasin McKenzie, Stacy Martin, Christopher Abbott, and Tim Blake Nelson.

The Testament of Anne Lee is set to premiere on December 25, 2025.

