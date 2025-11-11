What to watch on HBO Max (Nov 10–14, 2025) - 5 series worth streaming

A poster to "Ángela Diniz: Murdered and Convicted" TV Show. Photo: Laura Campanella

If you’re looking for your next great binge, HBO Max's lineup this week has something for everyone — from chilling true-crime dramas to dark comedies and prestige thrillers.

Discover five must-watch shows that deserve a prime spot on your watchlist this week, according to Screenrant.

Ángela Diniz: Murdered and Convicted

This six-part miniseries is based on the tragic murder of Brazilian socialite Angela Diniz. Diniz was killed at her beach house in Rio de Janeiro in December 1976, when she was 32 years old. This HBO Max series is a must-see for all true crime fans when it releases on Thursday, November 13.

The Seduction

This brand new six-part series premieres on HBO Max this Friday, November 14. The French historical drama acts as a prequel to Dangerous Liaisons, the renowned 1988 romantic drama film. The show chronicles the rise of Isabelle de Merteuil, who was portrayed by both Anamaria Vartolomei and Glenn Close in the classic film. If you enjoy steamy period pieces like Bridgerton, then The Seduction is a must-watch series on HBO Max.

The Thaw

This has been one of the most-watched series on the global HBO Max charts for several consecutive weeks. This Polish crime series premiered in 2022 and consists of 18 episodes. New episodes of the third season are currently being released. The series follows Katarzyna Zawieja, a detective investigating the murder of a young woman who gave birth shortly before her death. The season three finale is scheduled to premiere next Friday, November 21.

The Sex Lives Of College Girls

This one of the most critically acclaimed raunchy teen comedy series of the 2020s. Consisting of 30 episodes across three seasons, the series follows a group of freshman girls as they navigate the typical trappings of college life, including parties and relationships, while figuring themselves out in the process.

True Detective

True Detective is one of the best shows to binge this week. Apart from the masterful first season starring Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, which has been called one of the best TV seasons of all time, the recent fourth season, subtitled Night Country, has also received positive reviews.

