From true stories to iconic dramas — watch these movies if you want to think like a CEO

Whether you're building a career, dreaming of launching a startup, or simply craving fresh motivation, the right movie can shift your entire perspective on success. Some films don't just entertain — they reveal the real risks, sacrifices, and breakthroughs behind every big idea.

Novyny.LIVE shares three business-focused stories that offer a new way to look at ambition, money, and the pursuit of greatness.

Joy (2015)

This comedy drama recounts the life of Joy Mangano, the founder of a business dynasty who invented a self-wringing mop. Joy had a normal childhood and dreamed of finding true love, but her life turned out differently. She had to raise her children alone, support her relatives and ex-husband, and more. Undeterred, Joy began inventing all kinds of useful gadgets, one of which changed her life forever.

THE SOCIAL NETWORK (2010)

This film recounts the creation and development of the social networking site Facebook. The main character, Mark Zuckerberg, is portrayed as a fanatic who is completely devoted to his work. Together with his friends, Zuckerberg creates a new virtual world that captivates users and gains tremendous popularity. However, as the business takes off and becomes one of the most successful in history, the partners stop being friends and end up in court, fighting over who owns the intellectual property rights. The film is not just the story of one person, but of an entire Facebook empire.

BlackBerry (2023)

A group of Canadian developers had a crazy idea: to combine a computer and a phone into one device. Thus, the first BlackBerry smartphone was born. It became so popular that it took over the entire market. The inventors became billionaires, but they soon realized that being technology geniuses alone wasn't enough to stay on top. Merciless competition can destroy everything.

These films will show you how businesses are built and the pitfalls that can be encountered along the way. They will motivate you and encourage you to take action.

