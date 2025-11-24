Your cozy Thanksgiving watchlist: 3 must-see movies on Netflix right now

Top Netflix picks — 3 movies you should watch this week
This week on Netflix offers the perfect excuse to curl up, relax, and enjoy something truly worth watching. No matter what you're in the mood for — heart, adrenaline, or pure cinematic magic — we've picked three standout films that promise to upgrade your movie night.
Explore three standout films to enjoy this week on Netflix, according to Screenrant.
Non-Stop (2014)
Non-Stop proves that action films don't have to be overly complex to be enjoyable. With a supporting cast that includes Julianne Moore, Non-Stop was a bona fide blockbuster. With its high-octane thrills and easy-to-follow plot, it's the perfect movie for the middle of a long week.
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (2022)
This stop-motion animated tale is based on the classic story but incorporates darker elements and del Toro's signature visual style. Though not overtly unfriendly to younger viewers, Pinocchio is a far cry from the Disney film.
Sing Street (2016)
This Irish coming-of-age musical, set in the 1980s, follows a teenager who turns to music to escape the challenges of transferring from a prestigious school to an inner-city one. With '80s nostalgia still in vogue, Sing Street is a great option for those looking for a blast from the past.
