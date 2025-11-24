Your cozy Thanksgiving watchlist: 3 must-see movies on Netflix right now

Still from the Sing Street (2016). Photo: open sources

This week on Netflix offers the perfect excuse to curl up, relax, and enjoy something truly worth watching. No matter what you're in the mood for — heart, adrenaline, or pure cinematic magic — we've picked three standout films that promise to upgrade your movie night.

Explore three standout films to enjoy this week on Netflix, according to Screenrant.

Non-Stop (2014)

Non-Stop proves that action films don't have to be overly complex to be enjoyable. With a supporting cast that includes Julianne Moore, Non-Stop was a bona fide blockbuster. With its high-octane thrills and easy-to-follow plot, it's the perfect movie for the middle of a long week.

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio (2022)

This stop-motion animated tale is based on the classic story but incorporates darker elements and del Toro's signature visual style. Though not overtly unfriendly to younger viewers, Pinocchio is a far cry from the Disney film.

Sing Street (2016)

This Irish coming-of-age musical, set in the 1980s, follows a teenager who turns to music to escape the challenges of transferring from a prestigious school to an inner-city one. With '80s nostalgia still in vogue, Sing Street is a great option for those looking for a blast from the past.

