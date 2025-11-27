What to watch on Paramount+ tonight — top picks for every mood

Still from Key & Peele TV Show. Photo: Paramount+

If you've found yourself scrolling through Paramount+ wondering what's actually worth your time, know that you're not alone. The platform frequently adds new films and hidden gems that are easy to miss, but a few titles truly stand out.

Whether you're after escapism, emotion, or a gripping story that keeps you hooked, these shows will deliver, according to Screenrant.

Hell On Wheels

This western drama series is about the construction of the first transcontinental railroad after the Civil War. It follows Cullen Bohannon, a former Confederate soldier seeking revenge for his wife's murder, as he works on the railroad and becomes involved with the lawless, mobile town known as "Hell on Wheels."

Your Honor

Your Honor was one of Bryan Cranston's most notable TV roles since Breaking Bad ended in 2013. In the Showtime series, Cranston plays a respected judge named Michael Desiato whose son is involved in a hit-and-run accident. This event sends them both down a dark path full of obstacles and tough decisions.

Couples Therapy

The series premiered in 2019 and currently has five seasons and 55 episodes, making it a great series to binge-watch on Paramount+ this week. Most viewers have found it to be genuine, insightful, compelling, emotional, and highly bingeworthy.

Key & Peele

Get ready for a week of guaranteed laughs with one of the greatest sketch comedy shows of all time, Key & Peele. The celebrated show stars comedians, actors, and filmmakers Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele, who play various roles in dozens of original and hilarious sketches.

Ray Donovan

Considered by many to be one of the best Showtime original series ever made, the gripping crime drama Ray Donovan follows professional fixer Ray Donovan (played by Liev Schreiber), who solves problems for the rich and famous in Los Angeles.

