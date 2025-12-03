James Cameron reveals Avatar: Fire and Ash is the final act of the Saga

Poster for Avatar: Fire and Ash. Photo: 20th Century Studio

Even with more sequels on the horizon, James Cameron says Avatar: Fire and Ash will serve as the conclusion of the saga that began with the original Avatar in 2009. While Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are already scheduled for release in 2029 and 2031, Cameron insists that the upcoming third film is designed as the final act of the original story.

This was reported by Screenrant.

Advertisement

Avatar 3 will conclude original storyline

According to Cameron, Fire and Ash is not just another sequel but the culmination of years of storytelling. He explained to Gizmodo that the film represents the "third act" of the saga, carefully planned from the beginning rather than rushed like typical Hollywood sequels.

"It's a long game. And I went into it knowing that we'd be playing a long game and betting that the audience would come along with us and care about these people," said James Cameron about the Na'vi characters.

Looking ahead, Cameron clarified that Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 will form their own saga, with a beginning, middle, and end across those two films. He even referred to them as "vaporware," acknowledging the extensive work still required. Cast members Jack Champion (Spider) and Trinity Bliss (Tuk) have already teased that the next saga will take the story "to the next level," with younger characters stepping into the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Fire and Ash is expected to resolve most of the central storylines involving Jake Sully, Neytiri, and Quaritch, potentially without leaving audiences on a major cliffhanger.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to release in theaters on December 19.

Read more:

Avatar: Fire and Ash — new trailer teases new worlds and battles

No AI here — Avatar 3 highlights human-crafted VFX