Behind Her Eyes — why psychologists recommend this series

Ua en ru
Publication time 1 December 2025 13:41
Behind Her Eyes — why psychologists urge viewers to watch it
The main characters of the series “Behind Her Eyes”. Photo: still from video

Some series grab your attention from the very first minutes and keep you on edge until the end. One of them is the psychological thriller "Behind Her Eyes". It tells the story of a complex love triangle that is bound not only by emotions. There is something mystical and supernatural in the relationship between the main characters. That "something" will shock you and send the ending of the series in a completely unexpected direction.

Novyny.LIVE explains in more detail.

What makes the series Behind Her Eyes so compelling

At the center of the story is Louise’s life. She is a single mother raising her son and one evening randomly meets an attractive man in a bar. A passionate one-night romance begins between them. However, it later turns out that David is Louise’s new boss — a well-known psychiatrist.

Louise struggles with whether she should continue the relationship now that she is his employee. But feelings prove stronger than anything else, and the couple decide to stay together. There is just one problem — David is married.

Unexpectedly, Louise becomes acquainted with David’s wife, Adele. A friendship develops between the two women. But the closer they grow, the more disturbing secrets begin to surface. Louise starts to suspect that David may actually be an abusive husband. However, the truth turns out to be far more terrifying.

The finale will definitely leave you stunned. Throughout the series, viewers are given countless clues, yet the biggest secret remains hidden until the very end. It is shocking and shows just how far envy can push a person.

From a psychological perspective, Behind Her Eyes is fascinating because it reveals different patterns of human behavior. Sometimes even the kindest person may turn out to be nothing like they seem, and it is important to be able to tell falsehood from truth. In addition, the series is a powerful tool for self-reflection and inner analysis.

Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
