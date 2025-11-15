Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Can a mind be split — the best thriller that explores it

Can a mind be split — the best thriller that explores it

Ua en ru
Publication time 19 November 2025 17:29
Updated 17:52
New psychological thriller Severance — what makes this series compelling
Main character of the series Severance. Photo: video still

In 2025, many psychological thrillers were released and quickly won viewers’ hearts. Among them is the series Severance — a story that offers a new perspective on human consciousness.

Novyny.LIVE explains more about it.

Advertisement

What makes Severance interesting

Severance is a sci-fi thriller about employees of Lumon Industries who voluntarily undergo a special "severance" procedure that surgically splits their memories into work and personal ones. At the office, they have no recollection of their private lives, and at home they cannot remember what they did at work. In essence, each character carries two separate identities in their mind.

Everything changes when one employee, Mark, gradually begins to suspect a conspiracy behind the experiment. Together with several colleagues, he starts fighting for his rights and slowly uncovering the company’s secrets.

In today’s world, thousands of people try to find balance between work and personal life. Severance explores whether such a golden mean is actually possible. The series gained massive popularity thanks to its unexpected plot twists and hidden messages. At the same time, it features subtle elements of humor that lighten the weight of its serious social themes.

The first season of Severance premiered in 2022. Viewers saw the continuation of this dystopian story in 2025, and the second season exceeded all expectations. The creators are not stopping — work on the third season has already begun, though its exact release date remains unknown.

movie series psychology advice thrillers
Sofiya Kovalchuk - Editor
Author
Sofiya Kovalchuk
