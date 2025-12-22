Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 22 December 2025 17:05
The Abandons on Netflix delivers a dark Western rivalry between Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey
Still from The Abandons. Photo: Netflix

Since its release on December 4, Netflix's latest Western drama, The Abandoned, has quickly become a worldwide streaming hit. The series stars Lena Headey, who is best known for her Emmy-nominated role as Cersei Lannister in HBO's Game of Thrones.

Read about the new violent Western tale of land, power, and survival, as reports Variety.

The Abandons and global success — official trailer

At the heart of the story is the intense rivalry between the widowed mining magnate Constance Van Ness (played by Gillian Anderson) and Fiona Nolan (played by Headey), a devout Irishwoman who leads an adopted clan. Constance seeks to claim Fiona's land. The fictional town of Angel's Ridge becomes the battleground, reminiscent of Deadwood with its portrayal of power struggles and ruthless ambition. Backed by investor Cornelius Vanderbilt, Constance positions herself as a benefactor of the community while her men terrorize Fiona's livestock under the sheriff's watchful silence.

Created by Sons of Anarchy showrunner Kurt Sutter, the series leans heavily into themes of family, loyalty, and violent feuds rather than the slow march toward civilization. The tension escalates when Constance's sociopathic son targets Dahlia (Diana Silvers), a daughter figure to Fiona, sparking a brutal confrontation that propels the conflict forward.

Read more:

