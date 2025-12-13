Best new movies and shows coming to Prime Video in December 2025

Ella Purnell in 'Fallout' Season 2. Photo: Prime Video

As 2025 draws to a close, Prime Video is leaning into the season with a December lineup that blends holiday comfort viewing, offbeat originals, and one of the platform’s most anticipated returns. From festive comedies and unusual documentaries to romance and post-apocalyptic drama, the streamer’s final slate of the year offers something for nearly every mood.

The Merchants of Joy

Kicking off the month is The Merchants of Joy, a surprisingly sharp documentary that dives into the high-stakes world of Christmas tree sales in New York City. The film follows rival family businesses as they battle for dominance during the intense five-week holiday rush, revealing the strategy, rivalry, and chaos behind an industry most people only notice once a year.

Through candid interviews and behind-the-scenes access, the documentary turns seasonal tradition into an unexpectedly compelling business story.

Streaming from December 1.

Oh. What. Fun.

Holiday burnout takes center stage in Oh. What. Fun., a Christmas comedy starring Michelle Pfeiffer as a woman whose dedication to family traditions finally goes unappreciated. After being left behind during the holidays, her character embarks on an impulsive solo road trip — forcing her family to confront life without the glue holding everything together.

Directed by Michael Showalter, the film boasts a standout ensemble that includes Felicity Jones, Chloë Grace Moretz, Denis Leary, Jason Schwartzman, and Eva Longoria.

Premieres December 3.

Merv

Merv offers a lighter, heart-forward option for viewers who enjoy romantic comedies — especially those involving pets. Zooey Deschanel and Charlie Cox star as a separated couple navigating shared custody of their dog. When a getaway to Florida unexpectedly brings them back together, both humans and canine are given another chance at happiness.

Streaming from December 10.

Tell Me Softly (Dímelo Bajito)

For viewers craving drama, Tell Me Softly (Dímelo Bajito) brings a sultry international addition to Prime Video’s lineup. Adapted from Mercedes Ron’s bestselling novel, the Spanish series centers on a woman caught between two brothers when unresolved feelings resurface years later, reigniting desire and emotional conflict.

Premieres December 12.

Fallout (season 2)

The month’s biggest release arrives with the return of Fallout. Season two continues the Emmy-nominated adaptation of the iconic video game franchise, picking up after major revelations about the origins of the apocalypse. Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, and Aaron Moten reprise their roles as the story shifts toward New Vegas, with new cast members including Kumail Nanjiani and Macaulay Culkin joining the journey.

The new season promises higher stakes, deeper lore, and a broader view of the fractured world beyond the vaults.

Season two premieres December 17.

