Adele to star in Tom Ford’s new Anne Rice film

Adele. Photo: CBC

Adele is stepping into the world of film for the first time, joining director Tom Ford’s next feature — a star-packed adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1982 novel Cry to Heaven.

The news was first reported by Deadline.

Advertisement

The singer’s career takes a new turn as she steps into acting after a break from music

Ford’s third film turns to 18th-century Italy, where Rice’s story follows the lives of two unlikely partners navigating the competitive universe of opera: a Venetian aristocrat and a castrato maestro from Calabria. The book has long been praised for its rich atmosphere, sensuality, and exploration of a little-documented musical world.

A stacked ensemble cast

Adele will appear alongside a high-profile cast including Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ciarán Hinds, Thandiwe Newton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Hunter Schafer, Daryl McCormack, George MacKay, Paul Bettany, and Owen Cooper — the Emmy-winning breakout star of Adolescence. Cooper will also be seen soon in Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

Cast of Tom Ford’s new film Cry to Heaven.

Photo: Yahoo News Canada.

Tom Ford’s return to filmmaking

The project marks Ford’s first film since Nocturnal Animals (2016) and A Single Man (2009), both of which received critical acclaim and Academy Award recognition. In a 2023 interview with GQ, Ford said he hoped to dedicate the next chapter of his career entirely to filmmaking after stepping back from fashion.

Production on Cry to Heaven is already in pre-production stages in London and Rome, with filming scheduled to begin in January. A release date is planned for late 2026.

A long-rumored move into acting

Speculation around Adele’s acting ambitions has circulated for years. She previously hinted she would consider working with director Xavier Dolan — who directed her Hello music video — though her role never materialized in his film The Death and Life of John F. Donovan. While the film ultimately received mixed reviews, Adele’s interest in acting persisted.

Following a run of sold-out performances in Munich last year, the singer announced a break from music, leaving many fans curious about her next chapter. This upcoming role appears to be that shift.

Anne Rice back on screens

Cry to Heaven joins a growing wave of recent adaptations of Rice’s work, including AMC’s Interview with the Vampire, Mayfair Witches, and Talamasca. Ford’s take promises to bring another of her immersive worlds to a new audience — this time with Adele taking one of her biggest creative risks yet.

Read more:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pose together at film premiere

Scarlett Johansson first directed film — official trailer

Best of Cannes Film Festival 2025 — 10 worth watching movies