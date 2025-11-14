Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Adele to make her acting debut in Tom Ford’s new movie

14 November 2025 18:12
Kateryna Novak - editor
Adele to star in Tom Ford’s new Anne Rice film
Adele. Photo: CBC
Kateryna Novak - editor

Adele is stepping into the world of film for the first time, joining director Tom Ford’s next feature — a star-packed adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1982 novel Cry to Heaven.

The news was first reported by Deadline.

The singer’s career takes a new turn as she steps into acting after a break from music

Ford’s third film turns to 18th-century Italy, where Rice’s story follows the lives of two unlikely partners navigating the competitive universe of opera: a Venetian aristocrat and a castrato maestro from Calabria. The book has long been praised for its rich atmosphere, sensuality, and exploration of a little-documented musical world.

A stacked ensemble cast

Adele will appear alongside a high-profile cast including Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ciarán Hinds, Thandiwe Newton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong, Hunter Schafer, Daryl McCormack, George MacKay, Paul Bettany, and Owen Cooper — the Emmy-winning breakout star of Adolescence. Cooper will also be seen soon in Emerald Fennell's adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

Tom Ford’s upcoming film Cry to Heaven
Cast of Tom Ford’s new film Cry to Heaven.
Photo: Yahoo News Canada.

Tom Ford’s return to filmmaking

The project marks Ford’s first film since Nocturnal Animals (2016) and A Single Man (2009), both of which received critical acclaim and Academy Award recognition. In a 2023 interview with GQ, Ford said he hoped to dedicate the next chapter of his career entirely to filmmaking after stepping back from fashion.

Production on Cry to Heaven is already in pre-production stages in London and Rome, with filming scheduled to begin in January. A release date is planned for late 2026.

A long-rumored move into acting

Speculation around Adele’s acting ambitions has circulated for years. She previously hinted she would consider working with director Xavier Dolan — who directed her Hello music video — though her role never materialized in his film The Death and Life of John F. Donovan. While the film ultimately received mixed reviews, Adele’s interest in acting persisted.

Following a run of sold-out performances in Munich last year, the singer announced a break from music, leaving many fans curious about her next chapter. This upcoming role appears to be that shift.

Anne Rice back on screens

Cry to Heaven joins a growing wave of recent adaptations of Rice’s work, including AMC’s Interview with the Vampire, Mayfair Witches, and Talamasca. Ford’s take promises to bring another of her immersive worlds to a new audience — this time with Adele taking one of her biggest creative risks yet.

18:12 Adele to make her acting debut in Tom Ford's new movie

17:54 70s Palazzo pants are back in style — the trend everyone wants

17:28 Medical centers damaged as Russia launches new attack on Kyiv

16:57 Cardi B welcomes fourth child — first with Stefon Diggs

16:08 iOS 26.2 Beta 2 — all the new features Apple just rolled out

Kyiv opens world-class MCOP center for prosthetics and recovery - 80x80

Kyiv opens world-class MCOP center for prosthetics and recovery

16:05 Manipulators’ favorite tactic — and how to resist it

15:32 Russia attacks Odesa region market — 2 dead, 7 injured

14:36 One chic bag that pairs perfectly with every winter outfit

14:08 Meta “breaks” WhatsApp for Windows — what happened

11:36 Russia launched 449 targets overnight — how many were shot down

