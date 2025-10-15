Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Publication time 15 October 2025 18:44
Emma Roberts to star and produce Expiration Dates adaptation of Rebecca Serle bestseller
Actress Emma Roberts. Photo: AP

Emma Roberts is taking on her next romantic drama. The actress will star in Expiration Dates, a film adaptation of Rebecca Serle's New York Times bestseller. 

This was reported by Screenrant.

Emma Roberts takes lead role and producer credit

Amazon MGM Studios is developing a film adaptation of Serle's best-selling novel, with Roberts attached to star. Expiration Dates follows Olive, a woman who discovers that each time she meets a new man, she receives a slip of paper with his name and the exact amount of time they will be together.

Expiration Dates by Rebecca Serle
Cover of the "Expiration Dates" book by Rebecca Serle. Photo: amazon

The movie continues Roberts' trend of starring in emotionally rich, female-driven projects. The American Horror Story alumna, who recently starred in Amazon MGM's Space Cadet and Maybe I Do, will lead another romantic book adaptation titled A Murder Uncorked.

Emma Roberts will also serve as a producer through her production company, Belletrist, alongside Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski. Her interest in literary adaptations is a defining feature of her production company and has helped bring numerous books to the screen, including Tell Me Lies and First Kill.

Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Author
Tetiana Demchenko
