Emma Roberts to star and produce Expiration Dates adaptation of Rebecca Serle bestseller

Emma Roberts is taking on her next romantic drama. The actress will star in Expiration Dates, a film adaptation of Rebecca Serle's New York Times bestseller.

Emma Roberts takes lead role and producer credit

Amazon MGM Studios is developing a film adaptation of Serle's best-selling novel, with Roberts attached to star. Expiration Dates follows Olive, a woman who discovers that each time she meets a new man, she receives a slip of paper with his name and the exact amount of time they will be together.

Cover of the "Expiration Dates" book by Rebecca Serle. Photo: amazon

The movie continues Roberts' trend of starring in emotionally rich, female-driven projects. The American Horror Story alumna, who recently starred in Amazon MGM's Space Cadet and Maybe I Do, will lead another romantic book adaptation titled A Murder Uncorked.

Emma Roberts will also serve as a producer through her production company, Belletrist, alongside Karah Preiss and Matt Matruski. Her interest in literary adaptations is a defining feature of her production company and has helped bring numerous books to the screen, including Tell Me Lies and First Kill.

