Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pose together at film premiere

8 October 2025 18:55
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunite on red carpet in NYC
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck at the special screening of "Kiss of the Spider Woman". Photo: AP
Fans are paying close attention to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s latest reunion. Since finalizing their divorce in January, the duo has publicly appeared together for the first time. They attended the New York City premiere of Lopez’s musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman.

This was reported by CNN.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shared a rare red carpet moment

Affleck arrived at the event as the film's executive producer. According to a source, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are not getting back together, but they are in a "great place."

"This is the kind of role I think that Jennifer has wanted to play her whole career, and she’s fabulous in the movie," Affleck told Entertainment Tonight.

Kiss of the Spider Woman hits theaters on October 10. It follows Valentin (Diego Luna), a political prisoner who shares a cell with Molina (Tonatiuh), a man convicted of public indecency. An unlikely bond forms between them as Molina recounts the plot of a Hollywood musical starring Ingrid Luna (Lopez).

Timothée Chalamet wows critics in Marty Supreme

Taylor Swift’s Life of a Showgirl shatters records at box office

