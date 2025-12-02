Which Xiaomi and Redmi devices will get HyperOS 3 in December

HyperOS 3 arrives in December — which Xiaomi devices get it first
HyperOS 3 is officially preparing to roll out to a range of Xiaomi smartphones and tablets this December. The company has completed internal testing for several models and compiled a list of devices that will receive the over-the-air update first.
Gizchina reports this.
Which devices will soon receive the HyperOS 3 update
HyperOS 3 promises system-wide improvements: expanded AI capabilities, smoother animations, refreshed icons, and a noticeably upgraded Super Island — the interactive area around the selfie-camera cutout. The focus is on stability, performance, and overall interface consistency.
Following the latest internal tests, a number of smartphones and tablets have been deemed fully ready for release. Several models are still undergoing final checks, but overall progress is described as "very good."
Top-tier devices will receive the update first, allowing HyperOS 3 to showcase its full AI potential and deliver maximum system stability. The confirmed list includes:
- Xiaomi Pad Mini
- Xiaomi MIX Flip
- Xiaomi 14
- Xiaomi 14 Ultra
- Xiaomi 14T Pro
For Xiaomi 14T, the update remains in testing — the model has not yet received a final HyperOS 3 build.
Popular mid-range Redmi models are also on track for December:
- Redmi Note 14 4G
- Redmi Note 14 Pro 4G
- Redmi 14C
- Redmi 13 / 13X
- Redmi Pad 2 4G
- Redmi Pad 2 (Wi-Fi)
Meanwhile, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi 15, and Redmi Pad 2 Pro are still in testing and not included in the final December list.
POCO devices — many based on the Redmi K-series globally — are also highlighted. For these smartphones, HyperOS 3 promises better performance and smarter system behavior:
- POCO F6 Pro
- POCO X6 Pro
- POCO M7
- POCO M6
Updates for POCO F6, POCO M6 Pro, and POCO C75 have not yet received final approval and remain on standby.
The HyperOS 3 rollout will proceed gradually, as usual, depending on region and model. For devices that have passed all checks, December is expected to be the month when the update appears in the settings.
