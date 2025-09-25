Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Billie Eilish brother FINNEAS is engaged to Claudia Sulewski

25 September 2025 18:55
FINNEAS, Billie Eilish brother, pops the question to Claudia Sulewski
FINNEAS and Claudia Sulewski. Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan
Today, Billie Eilish's brother and singer-songwriter, FINNEAS (Finneas O'Connell), and his longtime girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski, announced their engagement. Finneas and Claudia met on a dating app in 2018, and they've been together ever since.

The Grammy-winning producer and his longtime girlfriend shared happy news with fans on Instagram.

FINNEAS is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski
Finneas O'Connell and Claudia Sulewski. Photo from Instagram

The happy couple revealed on Monday that they got engaged, writing simply in the caption, "forever and ever, 9.22".

On the photos, you can see the couple cozying up together on a scenic hilltop to celebrate their engagement and show off her cushion-cut diamond sparkler.

They also shared a video of their romantic helicopter ride, which appears to be near where they got engaged, as well as a clip of them cuddling by an outdoor fire.

