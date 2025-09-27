Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Statement rings — the biggest jewelry trend of 2025

Statement rings — the biggest jewelry trend of 2025


Publication time 27 September 2025 05:00
Why oversized rings are the hottest trend of 2025
Chunky statement rings. Photo: freepik.com

Celebrity engagements have long turned into spectacles that everyone wants to see. Every new ring becomes the season’s finale, examined, discussed, compared, and even analyzed for the color and shape of the stone. For this reason, the trend of oversized rings is only just beginning to gain momentum.

According to Vogue.

Oversized statement rings are currently in trend

In August, Georgina Rodríguez showcased a massive oval diamond, valued at around five million dollars.

Another stylish choice—subtle yet elegant—is Taylor Swift’s ring featuring a vintage cushion-cut diamond, known for its soft glow and gentle sparkle that doesn’t dazzle the eyes. 

The largest rings are currently in vogue
Taylor Swift’s ring. Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

When a diamond exceeds ten carats, it often has to be handled with care, living by its own rules. New York jeweler Sarah Dyne notes that elegance depends not on size but on proportions. A large stone can look refined if set in the right mount, and harmony distinguishes a truly sophisticated ring from an overly flamboyant one.

The history of large diamonds is long. In the 1920s–1930s, jewelry houses crafted massive Art Deco stones, worn only at parties alongside rubies or sapphires. By mid-20th century, Hollywood stars and royalty made large diamonds desirable for everyone. Grace Kelly wore a 10.47-carat Cartier, while Elizabeth Taylor’s legendary 33-carat diamond became iconic. In the 1980s–1990s, rectangular diamonds from Harry Winston set a near-standard, making rings a statement rather than a modest accessory.

Today, the trend is less about size and more about blurring boundaries. Engagement rings, cocktail rings, and everyday jewelry merge into one; large stones are no longer reserved for special occasions, becoming part of daily style and showcased to millions on social media.

fashion trends accessories style jewelry
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
