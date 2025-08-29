Dirty blonde hair is 2025 must-have shade

Dying hair. Photo: freepik

Dark blonde is one of those hair colors that always looks stylish yet natural. In 2025, it became a favorite among not only girls who love experimenting with their hair, but also Hollywood stars.

Elle writes about the shade, perfect for anyone wanting a stylish update in 2025.

How dirty blonde hair became the top hair color trend

Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, Taylor Swift, and Bella Hadid have long proven that this color adds softness and nobility to the look.

Unlike classic blond, which requires constant visits to the salon, dirty blonde is considered unpretentious in care.

Its key advantage is its ability to prevent sharp transitions and clear regrowth lines. This makes it an ideal choice for those who want a well-groomed look without much effort.

What makes dark blonde special:

It combines cold and warm shades, which makes the hair look more voluminous and "alive". The color is suitable for almost every woman — it is easy to adapt to the skin tone. It is universal: it fits both business style and romantic looks.

Colorists often use balayage, foilyage, or babylights to create natural-looking highlights. If you want to add more expressiveness, you can lighten the strands near your face using the money-piece technique.

This is a perfect example of a trend that works for both beauty and practicality. Dirty blonde looks expensive but not artificial. It emphasizes facial features and adds a sense of lightness to the whole look.

