Anti-trend accessories — why no one wears them anymore

Some accessories can enhance an outfit and make it truly stylish, or, conversely, completely ruin it. It all depends on the choices you make, as some items have long gone out of fashion and are now considered anti-trend.

Accessories that are no longer in fashion

Double and triple wallets

Those looking to stay on-trend should forget about foldable double and triple wallets, which have become a true symbol of poor taste. Instead, stylists recommend opting for a slim cardholder that can hold essentials — cards or cash. Alternatively, consider solid one-piece wallets.

Triple wallet. Photo: Instagram

Pendant on a chain

For a long time, this simple yet elegant piece of jewelry was considered trendy, but now a chain with a small pendant has gone out of fashion. Stylists recommend opting for chunky jewelry or chokers instead. Layered necklaces are also currently in style.

Pearl on a chain. Photo: Instagram

Beaded or pearl bags

Just a few years ago, this accessory was every fashionista’s dream, but now such bags are considered anti-trend. It’s better to opt for more understated models, such as solid-colored leather bags, which will always remain stylish.

Pearl bag. Photo: Instagram

Pearl hairpins

Large pearl hairpins were at the peak of popularity a few seasons ago, seemingly worn by every girl. However, this accessory has now topped the anti-trend list. It’s better to opt for more minimalist designs.

Pearl hairpins. Photo: Instagram

If you want to stay on-trend, it’s better to leave these accessories in the past. They will only ruin your look and make it appear outdated.

