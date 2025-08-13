Cristiano Ronaldo's engagement ring for Georgina — size and price

Ronaldo with his fiancée. Photo: instagram.com/georginagio

Famous Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has finally done what his fans have been talking about for so long — he officially proposed to Georgina Rodriguez after nine years together. And, of course, he did it in the most spectacular way, in his own style. The engagement became known when Georgina posted the photo on Instagram with the tender words "yes" and a picture where the ring with the huge diamond shines on her ring finger.

Ronaldo's luxurious bride's ring

The stone is so massive that it's hard to look away—it literally shimmers with every movement of the hand.

Ronaldo's engagement ring. Photo: instagram.com/georginagio

Jewelry expert Laura Taylor said the ring features an oval-cut diamond weighing between 15 and 20 carats. The center stone is flanked by large side diamonds that enhance the sparkle and make the piece appear larger. She said it was a true jewelry icon of recent years, and an ideal fit for such a famous couple.

How much does a famous wedding ring cost?

As for the price, it all depends on the quality of the diamond. If the stone is natural, without defects and with an ideal shade, its cost can exceed 1.5 million pounds sterling. The founder of the wedding ring company, Olivia Landau, suggests that the weight of the diamond can exceed 10 carats, even at the minimum estimate, which is already several million USD.

Ronaldo and Georgina. Photo: instagram.com/georginagio

We should add that the story of Ronaldo and Georgina began back in 2016, when they met at the Gucci boutique in Madrid. Since then, they have become one of the most famous couples in the world, raising five children and repeatedly fueling rumors of a possible wedding. For many years, fans have asked why the football player has not yet made an offer, to which he replied: "I'm waiting for a special moment." Apparently, it has come.

