The must-have accessory trend set to transform your style

Beautiful pendant. Photo: Freepik

The autumn-winter 2025/2026 season will definitely be remembered for the return of massive pendants. If in the summer they were just starting to attract attention, now they have become a full-fledged "star" of the look. And right now is the best time to add such a decoration to your wardrobe.

Jewelry that will remain in trend for 2026

On the runways of Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Chloé and Ulla Johnson, necklaces with large pendants appeared in almost every other show. They were combined with open boho blouses, with classic sweaters, with plunging dresses and even with business suits. The main principle is that the decoration should be the center of attention.

Chloé autumn-winter 2025/2026. Photo: Vogue

Note that massive pendants are the complete opposite of the thin chains that have dominated the last few seasons. Heart-shaped pendants, stones of amazing shades and shapes, antique-effect pendants and elements reminiscent of vintage are in fashion. Such jewelry is best worn solo, but if you want more volume, you can add a few thin chains and create a stylish cascade.

Ralph Lauren fall-winter 2025/2026. Photo: Vogue

For a pendant to look its best, it needs "space." This could be a deep V-neck, a shirt unbuttoned a few buttons, or a soft sweater with an open neck. This way, the jewelry gets a background that doesn't distract, but rather emphasizes it.

Chloé fall-winter 2025/2026. Photo: Vogue

Another important detail of this trend is texture. Handmade, natural shapes, leaf and flower motifs, semi-precious stones, aged metals are in fashion. Such jewelry has hints of Art Nouveau and boho, but at the same time it remains modern and versatile. It is the detail that can turn even the simplest dress or sweater into a look with character.

