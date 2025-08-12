Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Automotive Video
UkraineWar economyNews of the dayPsychologyHomeSportHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateFoodCelebrityArmyExclusiveShows and starsEconomyMoviesFashionAutomotiveWarEurovisionWar 2024Economy 2024PoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashionTravel
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies
News of the day
Psychology
Real estate
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main Fashion The statement necklace set to dominate fall-winter 2025

The statement necklace set to dominate fall-winter 2025

en
Publication time 13 August 2025 01:31
The must-have accessory trend set to transform your style
Beautiful pendant. Photo: Freepik

The autumn-winter 2025/2026 season will definitely be remembered for the return of massive pendants. If in the summer they were just starting to attract attention, now they have become a full-fledged "star" of the look. And right now is the best time to add such a decoration to your wardrobe.

Vogue writes about it.

Advertisement

Jewelry that will remain in trend for 2026

On the runways of Ralph Lauren, Gucci, Chloé and Ulla Johnson, necklaces with large pendants appeared in almost every other show. They were combined with open boho blouses, with classic sweaters, with plunging dresses and even with business suits. The main principle is that the decoration should be the center of attention.

The necklace that can now be seen at every show
Chloé autumn-winter 2025/2026. Photo: Vogue

Note that massive pendants are the complete opposite of the thin chains that have dominated the last few seasons. Heart-shaped pendants, stones of amazing shades and shapes, antique-effect pendants and elements reminiscent of vintage are in fashion. Such jewelry is best worn solo, but if you want more volume, you can add a few thin chains and create a stylish cascade.

The decoration that has dominated the last few seasons
Ralph Lauren fall-winter 2025/2026. Photo: Vogue

For a pendant to look its best, it needs "space." This could be a deep V-neck, a shirt unbuttoned a few buttons, or a soft sweater with an open neck. This way, the jewelry gets a background that doesn't distract, but rather emphasizes it.

You need to be able to combine this pendant correctly
Chloé fall-winter 2025/2026. Photo: Vogue

Another important detail of this trend is texture. Handmade, natural shapes, leaf and flower motifs, semi-precious stones, aged metals are in fashion. Such jewelry has hints of Art Nouveau and boho, but at the same time it remains modern and versatile. It is the detail that can turn even the simplest dress or sweater into a look with character.

Read also:

Ring as a talisman — what each finger really stands for

fashion trends style jewelry year 2025
Max Talov - Editor
Author
Max Talov
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information