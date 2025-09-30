Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split after 19 years — details & timeline

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. Photo: HELLO! Magazine

Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman and country music star Keith Urban have ended their 19-year marriage, multiple sources report. The couple, who have long been considered one of Hollywood’s power pairs, began living separately earlier this summer. Urban reportedly moved out of their Nashville, Tennessee home and purchased his own residence in the city known as the heart of country music.

This was reported by Reuters.

Advertisement

"Kidman reportedly fought to save the marriage" — long-time Hollywood power couple begins new chapter apart

Sources indicate that Kidman was reportedly opposed to the split and had been trying to keep the marriage intact. While representatives for both stars have not issued official statements, media reports suggest the separation is now underway. Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, both started their careers in Australia and hold dual U.S. and Australian citizenship. They met in January 2005 during a Hollywood event promoting Australia and tied the knot in Sydney in June 2006.

The pair share two daughters, Faith Margaret, 14, and Sunday Rose, 17. In addition, Kidman has two adopted children from her previous marriage to actor Tom Cruise. The actress, best known for her Academy Award-winning role as Virginia Woolf in The Hours, last posted a photo with Urban on social media in June to mark their wedding anniversary. Urban’s most recent posts with Kidman date to May, following the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards, where he was honored with the ACM Triple Crown.

Professionally, Kidman recently completed work on a sequel to Practical Magic alongside Sandra Bullock, while Urban has been touring in support of his 11th studio album, High, since May. The couple’s separation marks the end of nearly two decades together, concluding a high-profile chapter in both their personal and professional lives.

Read more:

Selena Gomez secretly weds Benny Blanco — photos surface

Billie Eilish brother FINNEAS is engaged to Claudia Sulewski

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement on Instagram