Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsRecipesFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Recipes
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow Celebrity arrow Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban end 19-year marriage — sources arrow

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban end 19-year marriage — sources

30 September 2025 18:35
Kateryna Novak - editor
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split after 19 years — details & timeline
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. Photo: HELLO! Magazine
Kateryna Novak - editor

Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman and country music star Keith Urban have ended their 19-year marriage, multiple sources report. The couple, who have long been considered one of Hollywood’s power pairs, began living separately earlier this summer. Urban reportedly moved out of their Nashville, Tennessee home and purchased his own residence in the city known as the heart of country music.

This was reported by Reuters.

Advertisement

"Kidman reportedly fought to save the marriage" — long-time Hollywood power couple begins new chapter apart

Sources indicate that Kidman was reportedly opposed to the split and had been trying to keep the marriage intact. While representatives for both stars have not issued official statements, media reports suggest the separation is now underway. Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, both started their careers in Australia and hold dual U.S. and Australian citizenship. They met in January 2005 during a Hollywood event promoting Australia and tied the knot in Sydney in June 2006.

The pair share two daughters, Faith Margaret, 14, and Sunday Rose, 17. In addition, Kidman has two adopted children from her previous marriage to actor Tom Cruise. The actress, best known for her Academy Award-winning role as Virginia Woolf in The Hours, last posted a photo with Urban on social media in June to mark their wedding anniversary. Urban’s most recent posts with Kidman date to May, following the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards, where he was honored with the ACM Triple Crown.

Professionally, Kidman recently completed work on a sequel to Practical Magic alongside Sandra Bullock, while Urban has been touring in support of his 11th studio album, High, since May. The couple’s separation marks the end of nearly two decades together, concluding a high-profile chapter in both their personal and professional lives.

Read more:

Selena Gomez secretly weds Benny Blanco — photos surface

Billie Eilish brother FINNEAS is engaged to Claudia Sulewski

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement on Instagram

divorce Ніколь Кідман loud divorce actress America
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News

23:56 How to clear iPhone cache and speed up your device

22:54 Best thriller of 2025 — what makes Black Phone 2 special

22:05 October 2025 nail trends — colors that boost confidence

21:35 Zelensky discusses return of Ukrainian children with Guterres

20:27 5 iPhone 17 features Apple borrowed from Android

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

19:58 One zodiac sign is about to hit a financial jackpot — horoscope

18:49 ‘Russia has won the war’ — Orban makes new claim

18:35 Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban end 19-year marriage — sources

18:26 Deadly crashes soar in Kyiv as Klitschko blamed for failures

17:35 Portuguese custard dessert with a hint of cinnamon flavor

23:56 How to clear iPhone cache and speed up your device

22:54 Best thriller of 2025 — what makes Black Phone 2 special

22:05 October 2025 nail trends — colors that boost confidence

21:35 Zelensky discusses return of Ukrainian children with Guterres

20:27 5 iPhone 17 features Apple borrowed from Android

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

19:58 One zodiac sign is about to hit a financial jackpot — horoscope

18:49 ‘Russia has won the war’ — Orban makes new claim

18:35 Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban end 19-year marriage — sources

18:26 Deadly crashes soar in Kyiv as Klitschko blamed for failures

17:35 Portuguese custard dessert with a hint of cinnamon flavor

Top news

All News Articles Video

17:26 Ukraine reports airspace violations by possible Hungarian drones

18 September 2025

19:33 Easy Plum Cake recipe from The New York Times

11:22Trump narrowly escaped death on his way to Britain — Bloomberg

24 September 2025

17:26 Autumn porridge — cozy, tasty breakfast

26 September 2025

16:24 Breton pie — a simple recipe for an exquisite French dessert

24 September 2025

22:45 Cheesy pork patties with tomato — a quick and delicious dinner

17 September 2025

18:51Zelensky reveals Russia’s four new offensive directions

25 September 2025

15:53 Italian cinema star Claudia Cardinale has passed away in France

20:15 Turkish Red Lentil Soup — a superfood boost for women’s health

15:29 Five proven signs your partner is right for you

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information