Trump says Diddy asked for a presidential pardon after conviction

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, Donald Trump and Melania Trump pictured at an event in New York City in 2008. Photo: Patrick McMullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Donald Trump confirmed that convicted music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has asked him for a presidential pardon following his July conviction on prostitution-related charges. Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump said, "I call him Puff Daddy — he’s asked me for a pardon," adding that many people have reached out to him with similar requests.

This was reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Combs was convicted in July for transporting prostitutes across state lines but avoided more serious trafficking charges

Combs, the founder of Bad Boy Records and former Cîroc brand partner, was sentenced last week to more than four years in federal prison for transporting prostitutes across state lines for what prosecutors described as "drug-fueled sex performances."

In July, jurors found him guilty on two prostitution counts but cleared him of the more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Following the verdict, Combs’ legal team reportedly contacted the Trump administration about the possibility of a pardon.

Earlier this year, Trump issued pardons to rapper NBA YoungBoy and reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, among others.

Meanwhile, rapper 50 Cent mocked Combs’ situation on Instagram, joking about taking over his canceled speaking engagement and commenting on Trump’s latest statement: "Man, you can’t get no pardon running your mouth like that. LOL."

