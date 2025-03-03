Our social media:

Crypto market comes alive — Bitcoin jumps on White House news

3 March 2025 11:48
Kateryna Balaeva - editor
Bitcoin grows by 20% after Trump's announcement of a crypto reserve
Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
On March 3, the value of Bitcoin surged by more than 20% after a high-profile announcement by US President Donald Trump. The head of the White House announced the creation of the US Strategic Crypto Reserve, which will include bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA). This news caused an immediate reaction in the market.

According to Reuters, bitcoin rose to $93,057, up from $78,273 on Friday. Ethereum (ETH) rose 10% to $2,450, while XRP rose 31%, Solana (SOL) 15% and Cardano (ADA) 69%.

The content of Trump's statement on the crypto reserve

US President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that a new crypto reserve will be created in accordance with his January executive order on digital assets. The inclusion of cryptocurrencies in the US strategic reserve could be a revolutionary step in the state's crypto policy.

This initiative signals Washington's intent to secure the status of digital assets as strategic financial instruments.

Market and analyst reaction

Experts note that such a rapid growth of cryptocurrencies was expected.

"Trump just gave the pump that crypto traders have been holding out for. Any faith that was lost last week appears to have been restored," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index.

Previous losses and regained confidence

Prior to this event, the cryptocurrency market went through a difficult period: in February 2025, bitcoin lost 17% of its value, the biggest drop since June 2022; and since topping $105,000 in early January, the price of BTC has fallen by more than a third.

However, after Trump won the presidential election in November 2024, the cryptocurrency market rebounded in anticipation of his pro-cryptocurrency policies.

What are the consequences for the cryptocurrency market?

The announcement of the US Strategic Crypto Reserve may contribute to the wider acceptance of digital currencies in the world. The legitimization of cryptocurrencies at the government level can:

  • Increase confidence in crypto assets among traditional investors;
  • Encourage other countries to consider similar initiatives;
  • Strengthen the US position in the global crypto industry.

However, some experts warn that such actions could increase market volatility and trigger stricter regulation by other governments.

What's next for cryptocurrencies?

Trump's announcement of the US Strategic Crypto Reserve has become a catalyst for the growth of the cryptocurrency market. If this policy is implemented, it could be a historic moment for the legitimization of digital assets.

However, investors should remain cautious: the crypto market remains volatile, and policy decisions are subject to change.

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump recently announced a "big" night tomorrow, March 4. 

Earlier, fintech startup Stripe saw its stock price rise rapidly thanks to its investments in machine learning and artificial intelligence.

