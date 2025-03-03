Solar energy at MWC 2025 — Infinix unveiled solar charging smartphone technology

Solar panel smartphone Infinix in the hands. Photo: The Verge

At the MWC 2025 exhibition, Infinix demonstrated its advanced developments in the field of mobile devices. One of the main novelties was the SolarEnergy-Reserving Technology for charging a smartphone from solar energy.

Fonearena writes about it.

How the solar charging technology works in the Infinix smartphone

This innovation combines a highly efficient pervasive photovoltaic system with AI algorithms, which allow the smartphone and its branded case to absorb sunlight even in low light and store up to 2W of energy. The collected energy is transferred to the device through neatly integrated contact points and provides additional power.

For better energy absorption in different conditions, both outdoors and indoors, Infinix has applied Sunflower Wireless Charging technology. It automatically adjusts the charging parameters within a radius of up to three metres from the light source, optimising the energy flow depending on the location and lighting.

The main characteristics of SolarEnergy-Reserving Technology are as follows:

increases the autonomy of smartphones by providing additional energy;

becomes a backup solution in the absence of access to the power grid;

has the potential to further increase efficiency and power output;

uses SolidCore battery technology with high resistance to heat;

can be used not only in smartphones.

According to the company, this solution is planned to be implemented in the following smartphone models. The SolarEnergy-Reserving Technology is expected to be introduced in the NOTE 50 line, which will officially premiere at the end of March 2025. These devices will have enhanced charging capabilities, additional AI functions, and a premium metal design.

As a reminder, recent leaks of the Google Pixel 9a showed the design of the company’s new product. The budget smartphone looks significantly cheaper than the models of the previous line.

We also wrote that Samsung is expected to launch three mid-budget smartphones in March — Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56. The company made the announcement in a series of short videos for the Indian market.