Trendy haircuts for a round face — ideal options

Choosing the perfect haircut for a round face is not an easy task. If you want to add a touch of elegance, visually lengthen your features, but at the same time keep your look light and natural, then long pixie haircuts are the perfect solution! They combine the boldness of short lengths with the versatility of elongated strands, allowing you to experiment with style.

If you want a change, but without taking radical steps, Novyny.LIVE suggests paying attention to one of these gorgeous options.

Stylish haircuts for short hair

Torn pixie

The torn texture and slight negligence is what makes this haircut spectacular. The hair looks voluminous, and the face becomes more elongated. A texturizing paste is ideal for styling: just apply a little on your fingers and whisk your hair to create a natural style.

Torn pixie. Photo from Instagram

Textured pixie bob

The combination of layers and bangs helps to create volume at the roots, which is especially beneficial for those with round faces. To accentuate the shape, you can use a special cream and light hold varnish that will keep the style throughout the day.

Textured pixie bob. Photo from Instagram

Asymmetrical pixie

Do you want a modern and stylish option? A long, asymmetrical pixie with torn strands adds a daring look, while the elongated front strands visually elongate the face. For smoothness, use an iron and a little shine serum.

Asymmetrical pixie. Photo from Instagram

Pixie with shaved temporal side

Contrasting lengths make this haircut stylish and memorable. The shaved temple adds pizzazz, while the voluminous crown creates height. To achieve the perfect amount of volume, lift the hair at the roots with a round brush and use mousse while drying.

Bold version of the pixie. Photo from Instagram

The curly pixie

If you have wavy hair, don’t rush to straighten it! A curly pixie with soft waves will emphasize the natural volume and add playfulness to your look. Use a curl mousse for styling and dry your hair with a diffuser attachment to keep the curls supple.

Pixie on wavy hair. Photo from Instagram

Don’t be afraid to experiment! The right haircut is not only a way to emphasize facial features, but also a great way to express your personality.

