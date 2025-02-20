Trendy sneakers for spring 2025 — Which models to choose this year

A girl in stylish sneakers. Photo: Freepik

Sneakers are not only comfortable shoes, but also a key wardrobe element for every season. This spring, designers say to look for unusual colors, interesting combinations and stylish details. White, black and gray models remain relevant, but bright colors and unusual prints are at the peak of popularity.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it.

What sneakers to add to your wardrobe this spring

The hit of the season — New Balance 9060

If you're looking to merge comfort with style, the New Balance 9060 is the perfect choice. With its chunky sole and futuristic design, this model has become a trendsetter.

In 2025, expect to see variations in deep green, burgundy, gray, navy, and chocolate. These sneakers effortlessly pair with classic jeans, wide-legged trousers, or sportswear, making them versatile for any casual look.

New Balance 9060. Photo from Instagram

White sneakers are timeless

If there's one versatile pair every wardrobe should have, it's white high-sole sneakers. They pair effortlessly with everything, from jeans to classic suits. To add some flair to your look, consider incorporating vibrant details like colorful laces, patches, or decorative elements.

White sneakers. Photo from Instagram

"Snickers" — comfort and style in one

Big, thick soles and a touch of retro design make the perfect combination for those looking to stay on trend. Black and gray sneakers are making a comeback, offering not just style but also comfort. They pair effortlessly with jeans, wide trousers, and even feminine dresses or skirts for a versatile, fashion-forward look.

Snickers. Photo from Instagram

The most important is to experiment and create your own unique style.

