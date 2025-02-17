Trendy shoes 2025 — models you will not want to take off

Bright shoes. Photo: Freepik

Putting your wardrobe in order should start with a basic wardrobe, and the final touch here is the right choice of shoes. The ideal option is to have several pairs for different seasons and a few extra for special occasions.

To know exactly what kind of shoes you really need, Novyny.LIVE recommends paying attention to some indispensable models.

What shoes will be in fashion in 2025

Loafers

Loafers have long ceased to be a purely autumn and spring option because we have learned to wear them even in winter. Comfortable, stylish, and versatile, they easily fit into both a classic wardrobe and a more relaxed casual style. If you want to choose a model that won’t lose its relevance in a few years, you should take a closer look at laconic options with a medium sole.

Loafers. Photo from Instagram

Shoes in the style of the 60s

Cozy yet elegant pumps with a distinctive design of the 60s and 70s are a real find for those who appreciate comfort and style. Princess Diana made them her trademark, and today they are at the peak of popularity again. The updated variations can be bright or have an elongated silhouette, but the main thing is a comfortable heel height that allows you to wear them all day long.

Shoes. Photo from Instagram

High boots

Regardless of the whims of fashion, high boots always remain in trend. They not only keep you warm in the cold season but also add confidence to your look. The classic option is jockey boots, but if you want a bit of a rebellious mood, you can pay attention to biker models or options with chunky soles. The main thing is quality because such a pair of shoes will last a long time.

High boots. Photo from Instagram

Sneakers or trainers

Sneakers used to be considered exclusively sports shoes, but now they are appropriate everywhere — from the office to a party. The modern rhythm of life dictates its own rules, and comfortable shoes have become a first necessity.

Sneakers. Photo from Instagram

Neutral or bright, classic or with fashionable elements — the main thing is that they are comfortable and of high quality. And if you want something stylish, you should pay attention to suede models.

Earlier, we wrote about which shoe models are no longer in trend and which are better not to wear.

We also reported what sandals from the 2000s will be worn by all fashionistas this season.