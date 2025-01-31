These shoe models are no longer in trend — don’t wear them in 2025

Girl in beautiful shoes. Photo: Freepik

The choice of shoes can have a significant impact on the overall look and impression of an outfit. The right pair not only adds style, but also emphasises individuality and provides comfort. However, some models can have the opposite effect, giving the impression of an old-fashioned style or even visually adding years.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you which shoe options you should choose to look modern and stylish, and which ones you should refrain from.

What shoes are no longer relevant this year

Classic round-toe boat pumps can add a touch of old-fashionedness to an outfit. Although they often look elegant, they can make a woman look older in certain situations. Instead, V-neck pumps with a pointed toe look much more modern.

Pumps with a small heel are an ideal choice, as they are not only comfortable but also help to maintain balance.

Boat pumps. Photo from Instagram

Another example is pumps with square or round toes. Although they seem comfortable, their shape can add heaviness and age to the look. Much more advantageous are pumps with an elongated or pointed toe, which add elegance.

Square-toed pumps. Photo from Instagram

As for wedges, although they may seem comfortable and feminine, low models often look outdated. Instead of them, it is better to choose mules with a stable heel, which have a more up-to-date look.

Shoes with wedges. Photo from Instagram

As for flat-soled shoes, models such as ballet flats or sandals, although comfortable, can look too casual. It is better to choose shoes with a small platform or heel.

Sandals. Photo from Instagram

Slip-ons are versatile, but somewhat limited in style. If they don’t make you want to give them up, you can find interesting options with original colors or designs.

Slip-ons. Photo from Instagram

It would seem that white shoes, in particular sneakers, should be universal, but they also often look like shoes for the older generation.

White sneakers. Photo from Instagram

To freshen up your look, you should pay attention to more modern options that fit the current trends.

