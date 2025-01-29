Favorite 2000s shoes are back in style — how to wear in 2025

Sneakers. Photo: Freepik

Fashion is a never-ending cycle. What was once a hit comes back sooner or later. And now Converse sneakers are back. After several years of Adidas' Samba dominance, stylish looks are once again complemented by the familiar "converse" shoes. But now they are not only worn with jeans and T-shirts, but also with formal suits and even evening gowns.

Novyny.LIVE will tell you more about it!

What models are in favor now?

The most popular is the Chuck Taylor high sole. They come in a variety of colours: from classic black, white or blue to bright red, green or yellow. The most interesting option is a pair of sneakers with a vintage effect: scuffs, faded colour, slightly crumpled fabric. This adds a special retro charm.

Another trend is collaborations. The most famous is with Comme des Garçons (the sneakers with the red heart). They have long been a symbol of urban style, so feel free to continue wearing them. Models from the Off-White and JW Anderson collections are also in vogue — such exclusives look stylish even after years.

Converse caddies. Photo from Instagram

How to wear Converse in 2025?

For those who love comfort, casual combinations are the easiest option:

jeans + hoodie or sweater;

sweatpants + T-shirt;

joggers + oversized sweatshirt.

Sneakers in a sporty look. Photo from Instagram

In addition, sneakers now go well even with business and feminine outfits:

classic suit + polo shirt or T-shirt;

column skirt + jacket + large accessories;

elegant dress + sneakers.

This is a fashionable mix of classic and street style that looks as modern as possible.

Previously, we had a look at spring boots that will have you looking fabulous in the year 2025.

And here you can read our material on how to style your wedding dress so that you can wear it more than once.