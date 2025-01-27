Boots that will conquer spring 2025 - what to wear with

Stylish boots. Photo: Freepik

Jockey boots have long since transcended the equestrian world and have become a favorite of fashionistas the world over. They add a touch of elegance to your look, are great for the office as well as walking, and best of all, they can be easily mixed and matched with different styles.

On Instagram, stylist Oksana told us what to wear with them to look stylish and feel comfortable.

What to wear with fashionable shoes in spring 2025

Combination with pants

Classics are always in style. Boots go well with straight or tapered pants. The ideal length is just above the ankle to show the shoes. Fabrics like wool or tweed work well for this look. A spectacular look is guaranteed.

Boots with pants. Photo: Instagram.com/less_is_best_fashion

With skirts and dresses

For a feminine option, pair boots with pencil skirts, maxi dresses or pleated styles. They create a stylish look for any weather. For cooler weather, add warm tights or leggings, and for casual or retro dresses, it's a win-win.

Boots with a dress. Photo: Instagram.com/less_is_best_fashion

Coats, trench coats and jackets

For a sophisticated look, choose mid-length jackets, coats or trench coats. Boots complement the silhouette and a coat adds elegance to the look. Combine with fitted or even oversized styles — perfect for city strolls or work meetings.

Boots in a stylish look. Photo: Instagram.com/less_is_best_fashion

Look with a shirt and a vest

A shirt and long vest is another stylish solution. This look combines classic with a touch of retro. Add jockey boots to this look and you've got a smart look that's perfect for any occasion.

Boots with a jacket. Photo: Instagram.com/less_is_best_fashion

Accessories — the final touch

Jockey boots look great with classic or retro accessories. Leather gloves, stylish scarves or belts, and small handbags will complete your look.

Materials and colors

These boots are usually made of leather or suede. Classic black, brown, or beige will work with any wardrobe. If you want to go out of the ordinary, go for bright colors — they will add boldness to your style.

