Leave these boots in the past — The spotlight of the 2025 is on calf boots

For the past few years, black ankle boots have been a wardrobe lifesaver: they were easy to pair with any look, looked stylish, and took the guesswork out of shoe selection. But fashion is a fickle thing, and this season, ankle boots have given way to a new favorite — mid-calf boots, according to Who What Wear.

Why these shoes are trending in 2025

The perfect length — they are taller than ankle boots, but do not reach the knees, making them as comfortable and versatile as possible. These shoes make your legs look longer, and your look looks harmonious.

Mid-calf boots. Photo from Instagram

Comfort in any weather — whether it's cold or warm, this style protects your feet better than ankle boots, but without the bulky look of high boots.

They go with any outfit — if you want to look stylish and feminine, heeled boots are the perfect complement to a dress or skirt. Prefer a more casual look? Platform or chunky soled boots are perfect with jeans or tucked-in pants.

They have a fresh and modern look — ankle boots are a bit boring, and calf boots add a new dimension to the look without upsetting the balance between elegance and everyday comfort.

Calf high boots. Photo from Instagram

These boots have already appeared in the collections of many designers, and fashionistas around the world are actively adding them to their wardrobes. If black ankle boots are your go-to shoes for every occasion, you need to take a closer look at this style. The year 2025 promises to make calf high boots a real must-have, and it seems that they will be on the list of favorite trends for a long time to come.

