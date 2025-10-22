White House denies Trump plans to pardon Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Citizen Donald Trump with Sean Diddy Combs. Photo: Billboard

A senior White House official has dismissed claims that President Donald Trump is considering commuting the prison sentence of rapper and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs.

This was reported by NBC News.

The report renews scrutiny of Trump’s high-profile pardons

The response came after TMZ reported that Trump was "wavering" on whether to grant Combs clemency, citing a "high-ranking White House source." The administration swiftly refuted the report, calling it "false" and criticizing the outlet for not verifying the information before publication. "The President — not anonymous sources — makes the final decision on pardons and commutations," the official told NBC News.

TMZ stood by its report, while Combs’ legal team has not commented publicly on the White House’s denial. However, they previously confirmed efforts to secure a pardon for their client.

Combs was convicted in July on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution, though he was acquitted of more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges. He received a 50-month prison sentence, a $500,000 fine, and five years of supervised release. The rapper has maintained his innocence and filed an appeal this week to overturn the conviction.

Trump, who has issued several high-profile pardons during his second term, was previously asked in an August Newsmax interview about potentially granting Combs clemency. "He was always friendly, but when I ran for office, he became very hostile," Trump said, noting that this made a pardon "more difficult."

Combs has requested to serve his sentence at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey. Court filings show that upon release, he will face strict probation conditions, including drug testing, mental health counseling, and participation in a domestic violence program.

The Justice Department has yet to comment on the rapper’s appeal or the controversy surrounding the alleged pardon discussions.

