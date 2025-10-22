Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow Celebrity arrow Trump denies reports of pardon for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs arrow

Trump denies reports of pardon for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

22 October 2025 17:42
Kateryna Novak - editor
White House denies Trump plans to pardon Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Citizen Donald Trump with Sean Diddy Combs. Photo: Billboard
Kateryna Novak - editor

A senior White House official has dismissed claims that President Donald Trump is considering commuting the prison sentence of rapper and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs.

This was reported by NBC News.

Advertisement

The report renews scrutiny of Trump’s high-profile pardons

The response came after TMZ reported that Trump was "wavering" on whether to grant Combs clemency, citing a "high-ranking White House source." The administration swiftly refuted the report, calling it "false" and criticizing the outlet for not verifying the information before publication. "The President — not anonymous sources — makes the final decision on pardons and commutations," the official told NBC News.

TMZ stood by its report, while Combs’ legal team has not commented publicly on the White House’s denial. However, they previously confirmed efforts to secure a pardon for their client.

Combs was convicted in July on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution, though he was acquitted of more serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges. He received a 50-month prison sentence, a $500,000 fine, and five years of supervised release. The rapper has maintained his innocence and filed an appeal this week to overturn the conviction.

Trump, who has issued several high-profile pardons during his second term, was previously asked in an August Newsmax interview about potentially granting Combs clemency. "He was always friendly, but when I ran for office, he became very hostile," Trump said, noting that this made a pardon "more difficult."

Combs has requested to serve his sentence at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution Fort Dix in New Jersey. Court filings show that upon release, he will face strict probation conditions, including drug testing, mental health counseling, and participation in a domestic violence program.

The Justice Department has yet to comment on the rapper’s appeal or the controversy surrounding the alleged pardon discussions.

Read more:

Diddy’s lawyers push for early release ahead of sentencing

Trump weighs possible pardon for Sean "Diddy" Combs

Diddy’s legal battle sees big turn as most claims are dropped

court justice Donald Trump pardon America P.Diddy
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News

17:42 Trump denies reports of pardon for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

17:07 Will 128 GB of storage be enough on an iPhone in 2025

16:14 Norway sends $150 million to help Ukraine secure winter energy

15:37 How to apologize the right way to fix a relationship

15:05 Tarot predicts a lucky turn for 5 zodiac signs in November

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

14:29 Russia launches three drone strikes on kindergarten in Kharkiv

13:47 Cape trend steals the spotlight this season

11:08 Diplomacy fails — Zelensky responds to massive attack

10:44 Horoscope for October 22 — a day of strength and new beginnings

09:52 Mother and her children killed in shelling in Kyiv region

17:42 Trump denies reports of pardon for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

17:07 Will 128 GB of storage be enough on an iPhone in 2025

16:14 Norway sends $150 million to help Ukraine secure winter energy

15:37 How to apologize the right way to fix a relationship

15:05 Tarot predicts a lucky turn for 5 zodiac signs in November

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

14:29 Russia launches three drone strikes on kindergarten in Kharkiv

13:47 Cape trend steals the spotlight this season

11:08 Diplomacy fails — Zelensky responds to massive attack

10:44 Horoscope for October 22 — a day of strength and new beginnings

09:52 Mother and her children killed in shelling in Kyiv region

Top news

All News Articles Video
Updated

13:44 French Apple Cake recipe — no crust, just pure apple bliss

9 October 2025
Updated

04:15 This Two-Apple Pie is softer and sweeter than Charlotte Cake

21 October 2025
Updated

18:34 1 apple, 1 egg, and 5 minutes — apple “donuts” for breakfast

19 October 2025
Updated

19:55 Viral Polish Apple Cake recipe uses just semolina and apples

12 October 2025
Updated

07:33 Four zodiac signs famous for their constantly shifting moods

10 October 2025
Updated

15:07 Klitschko blamed after Kyiv power plant destroyed by drones

Updated

17:10 Trump fails to win Nobel Peace Prize, White House reacts

15 October 2025
Updated

01:15 This Pumpkin Chicken Soup is like a warm hug on a cold day

18 October 2025
Updated

21:07 The purpose of the Zodiac signs — what fate has in store for each

Updated

17:13 Pumpkin, eggs, milk — easy no-sugar breakfast

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information