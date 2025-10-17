Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Kevin Federline shares life with Britney Spears in new memoir

17 October 2025 14:20
Kateryna Novak - editor
Kevin Federline opens up about life with Britney Spears in new memoir
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline. Photo: NBC News
Kateryna Novak - editor

Kevin Federline is sharing his perspective on his tumultuous marriage and life with Britney Spears in his forthcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew, set for release on October 21. The former dancer, now 47, revisits his years in the public eye, detailing his rapid rise from performing on tour to becoming one of pop culture’s most scrutinized figures.

This was reported by Variety.

Federline reflects on his marriage to Spears 

The book delves into Federline’s relationship with Spears — from their whirlwind romance and 2004 marriage to their highly publicized divorce and custody battles. Federline claims his primary concern has always been protecting their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, describing several moments of tension and instability during Spears’ struggles with fame and mental health.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CNN (@cnn)

In excerpts shared ahead of the book’s release, Federline recalls moments that shaped his relationship with Spears, including her alleged substance use, emotional volatility, and the challenges of parenting under constant media attention. He also writes about Spears’ continued connection to ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, her infamous 2007 breakdown, and his own difficult decision to support her conservatorship — a stance that set him apart from the #FreeBritney movement.

"I believed it was the only way to create stability and keep our kids safe," Federline writes, though he now expresses concern for Spears’ well-being following the end of her conservatorship in 2021. "It’s getting harder to ignore what’s happening. Something needs to change before it’s too late."

Federline, who now lives in Hawaii with his wife Victoria Prince, says his goal in writing the memoir is to "set the record straight" and share his side of a story that has been told largely through the lens of tabloid headlines and public perception.

A representative for Spears told Variety that the memoir is another example of people "profiting off Britney," adding that the singer’s main focus remains her sons and their well-being.

You Thought You Knew will be published on October 21 and promises to shed new light on one of the most talked-about relationships in pop culture history.

Read more:

You’re in a toxic relationship — subtle signs to watch for

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban end 19-year marriage — sources

Victoria Beckham shares her formula for a happy marriage

