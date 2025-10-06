Keith Urban’s ‘cocaine clause’ could net millions amid Nicole Kidman divorce

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban. Photo: Telegrafi

After nearly 20 years together, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have announced their separation, surprising fans worldwide. The Hollywood-Australia power couple, long admired for their strong bond, officially filed for divorce in a Tennessee court, citing irreconcilable differences.

Prenup details reveal Urban could receive $11 million for staying sober

Attention has quickly turned to the couple’s prenuptial agreement, signed before their 2006 wedding. A unique "cocaine clause" has emerged in reports, which could see Urban receive $600,000 for every year of marriage, provided he maintained sobriety throughout the relationship. Since Urban has reportedly remained sober since 2006, this clause could net him around $11 million.

Urban has openly discussed his past struggles with addiction. In a 2010 interview with Oprah Winfrey, he revealed that Kidman staged an intervention shortly after their wedding, which helped him overcome his issues and strengthened their marriage. Reflecting on the experience, he said, "Everything was just designed…to fuse us together. Nic has taught me so much and opened my eyes in so many ways."

Kidman and Urban have long been regarded as one of Hollywood’s most enduring couples. Photo: Reuters

The couple, both major stars from Australia, have shared numerous high-profile moments, including red carpet appearances and award shows. Together, they have two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, and are based in Nashville.

While the reason for their split remains private, reports indicate Kidman did not initiate the separation. Court filings include a marriage dissolution and a parenting plan to ensure a stable and supportive environment for their children. The plan specifies that both parents will encourage their daughters to maintain strong relationships with each parent and refrain from speaking negatively about one another or extended family members.

Under the agreement, Kidman will be the primary residential parent, caring for the children 306 days per year, with Urban having them for 59 days. Both earn more than $100,000 per month, so no spousal or childcare support will be required. Assets will be divided roughly equally, with each keeping property in their own name.

Kidman, who was previously married to Tom Cruise for over a decade, also shares two children from that marriage.

