Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow Celebrity arrow Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spark breakup rumors arrow

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spark breakup rumors

12 November 2025 15:48
Kateryna Novak - editor
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner face split rumors amid busy schedules
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. Photo: Getty Images
Kateryna Novak - editor

Actor Timothée Chalamet has reportedly ended his relationship with entrepreneur Kylie Jenner after nearly three years together, according to initial claims by a tabloid. The pair first sparked romance rumours in April 2023, but neither has publicly confirmed a breakup.

This was reported by The Daily Mail.

Advertisement

Insiders say the couple is still together despite the rumors

Changing narratives

While the lifestyle site Daily Mail reported that Chalamet had "dumped" Jenner, multiple entertainment outlets, including People and TMZ, insist the relationship remains intact. Sources explain the pair are "really in love" and employing digital tools to stay connected despite their separate locations. 

The pressure of distance and oversight

Insiders say the real strain comes from Chalamet’s demanding filming schedule — especially on his upcoming blockbuster, Dune: Part Three — and Jenner’s busy business and family responsibilities. One source noted Jenner has been doing more "chasing" while Chalamet focuses on work abroad. 

Their low-key approach

Chalamet underscored their preference for privacy in a recent interview with Vogue, stating simply, "I don’t have anything to say," when pressed about his romantic life. Jenner’s understated response came when she liked one of his recent Instagram posts — a gesture interpreted by fans as evidence the couple remains aligned. 

What to know

  • Chalamet, 29, and Jenner, 28, have been publicly linked since early 2023. 
  • The couple frequently keeps appearances rare, with past sightings in New York and Budapest during Chalamet’s filming dates. 
  • Despite swirling rumours of a split, multiple sources reiterate there’s "no breakup" and that they’re "still together." 

As the conflicting narratives continue, fans and media alike are awaiting a clear statement — but for now, Chalamet and Jenner appear to be maintaining their connection through the challenges of distance and fame.

Read more:

Timothée Chalamet stars as a ping pong champion in Marty Supreme

Brad Pitt files $35 Million lawsuit against Angelina Jolie

Kevin Federline shares life with Britney Spears in new memoir

divorce Kylie Jenner famous couple rumores Тімоті Шаламе
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News

15:48 Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spark breakup rumors

15:15 Southern front update — Ukraine’s forces safeguard troops

14:59 Born to succeed — these birth dates belong to future millionaires

14:35 Ukraine strikes Russian plant and ammo depot — General Staff

13:54 Ukraine offers EU an anti-drone defense service

Kyiv opens world-class MCOP center for prosthetics and recovery - 80x80

Kyiv opens world-class MCOP center for prosthetics and recovery

13:27 Ukraine returns large group of children from occupation — Yermak

12:18 Star-inspired style — fall fashion looks to try this season

11:14 Tarot horoscope for all zodiac signs on November 12, 2025

04:47 Laptop battery drains fast — 5 habits you need to break

03:26 Top 5 Prime Video series to stream this week

15:48 Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spark breakup rumors

15:15 Southern front update — Ukraine’s forces safeguard troops

14:59 Born to succeed — these birth dates belong to future millionaires

14:35 Ukraine strikes Russian plant and ammo depot — General Staff

13:54 Ukraine offers EU an anti-drone defense service

Kyiv opens world-class MCOP center for prosthetics and recovery - 80x80

Kyiv opens world-class MCOP center for prosthetics and recovery

13:27 Ukraine returns large group of children from occupation — Yermak

12:18 Star-inspired style — fall fashion looks to try this season

11:14 Tarot horoscope for all zodiac signs on November 12, 2025

04:47 Laptop battery drains fast — 5 habits you need to break

03:26 Top 5 Prime Video series to stream this week

Top news

All News Articles Video

15:27 Jewish-style fish — the most delicious dinner recipe

30 October 2025

09:53 Ukraine talks — Trump and Xi decide on letting fighting continue

29 October 2025

17:56 Klitschko’s team blocks moment of silence on Khreshchatyk

6 November 2025

10:46Belgium’s terms for releasing frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

2 November 2025

01:12 Bake these cozy jam cookies in just 12 minutes — no butter needed

29 October 2025

16:01 Not a pie, but gold — baking following an Arab chef’s recipe

10 November 2025

21:31 Flamingo Missile — Ukraine's self-reliant defense

6 November 2025

20:01 Ukrainian beauty crowned Miss Earth Runner-Up 2025

31 October 2025

17:48 Coconut–poppy seed cake with silky cream — delicious recipe

01:02 A holiday dessert that looks like it came from a Parisian bakery

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information