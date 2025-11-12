Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner face split rumors amid busy schedules

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. Photo: Getty Images

Actor Timothée Chalamet has reportedly ended his relationship with entrepreneur Kylie Jenner after nearly three years together, according to initial claims by a tabloid. The pair first sparked romance rumours in April 2023, but neither has publicly confirmed a breakup.

Insiders say the couple is still together despite the rumors

Changing narratives

While the lifestyle site Daily Mail reported that Chalamet had "dumped" Jenner, multiple entertainment outlets, including People and TMZ, insist the relationship remains intact. Sources explain the pair are "really in love" and employing digital tools to stay connected despite their separate locations.

The pressure of distance and oversight

Insiders say the real strain comes from Chalamet’s demanding filming schedule — especially on his upcoming blockbuster, Dune: Part Three — and Jenner’s busy business and family responsibilities. One source noted Jenner has been doing more "chasing" while Chalamet focuses on work abroad.

Their low-key approach

Chalamet underscored their preference for privacy in a recent interview with Vogue, stating simply, "I don’t have anything to say," when pressed about his romantic life. Jenner’s understated response came when she liked one of his recent Instagram posts — a gesture interpreted by fans as evidence the couple remains aligned.

What to know

Chalamet, 29, and Jenner, 28, have been publicly linked since early 2023.

The couple frequently keeps appearances rare, with past sightings in New York and Budapest during Chalamet’s filming dates.

Despite swirling rumours of a split, multiple sources reiterate there’s "no breakup" and that they’re "still together."

As the conflicting narratives continue, fans and media alike are awaiting a clear statement — but for now, Chalamet and Jenner appear to be maintaining their connection through the challenges of distance and fame.

