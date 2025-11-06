Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateExclusiveHoroscopeMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow Celebrity arrow Brad Pitt files $35 Million lawsuit against Angelina Jolie arrow

Brad Pitt files $35 Million lawsuit against Angelina Jolie

6 November 2025 17:32
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator
Brad Pitt seeks $35 Million in new lawsuit against Angelina Jolie over French winery
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Photo: AP
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator

According to new court documents, Brad Pitt is suing his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, for $35 million in damages amid their ongoing legal battle over Château Miraval.

This was reported by People.

Advertisement

Pitt and Jolie divorce takes new turn

On October 29, Pitt's legal team submitted communications to and from Jolie's team regarding her 2021 sale of her stake in the French winery "Miraval to Tenute del Mondo" that the former couple co-owned as evidence. Pitt first filed a lawsuit in 2022 appealing to an earlier agreement not to do so without the other's approval. Jolie denied the agreement and responded by filing a countersuit, claiming that the actor-producer has been "waging a vindictive war against" her.

Among the exhibits was an email from November 2023 in which Jolie's lawyers responded to a lawsuit from Pitt, which allegedly involved millions in damages.

"The burdensome nature of any production is a matter of Mr. Pitt's own creation — he is suing Ms. Jolie for $35 million in damages. As a result, he has to incur the expense of producing the documents that will show (or not show) those damages," wrote Jolie's lawyers.

In a statement shared with People, Jolie's attorney Paul Murphy said, "Mr. Pitt's reply brief does not address our arguments and continues to rely on conjecture and speculation — all for the purpose of invading her privileged communications with her lawyers. This confirms once again that this lawsuit is the manifestation of Mr. Pitt's years-long effort to harass and control Angelina. We look forward to the upcoming hearing".

The next public hearing in the case is scheduled for December 17.

Read more:

Angelina Jolie in Kherson — actress visits children in war zone

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon take a big step in their relationship

court Angelina Jolie Brad Pitt divorce celebrities
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News

17:49 Trump announces nuclear disarmament plan with China and Russia

17:32 Brad Pitt files $35 Million lawsuit against Angelina Jolie

16:50 Apple quietly changes something you do every morning in iOS 26.1

16:11 Russian strike traps 2,595 miners underground in Dnipro region

15:52 Over-the-knee boots return — with power, confidence, and style

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

14:47 Angelina Jolie sends powerful message of hope to Ukrainians

13:24 Trump says Putin asked him to settle the war

11:31 Russian drone attack on Dnipro region — casualties reported

11:26 Klitschko accused of blocking mobile shelter rollout in Kyiv

10:46 Belgium’s terms for releasing frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

17:49 Trump announces nuclear disarmament plan with China and Russia

17:32 Brad Pitt files $35 Million lawsuit against Angelina Jolie

16:50 Apple quietly changes something you do every morning in iOS 26.1

16:11 Russian strike traps 2,595 miners underground in Dnipro region

15:52 Over-the-knee boots return — with power, confidence, and style

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

14:47 Angelina Jolie sends powerful message of hope to Ukrainians

13:24 Trump says Putin asked him to settle the war

11:31 Russian drone attack on Dnipro region — casualties reported

11:26 Klitschko accused of blocking mobile shelter rollout in Kyiv

10:46 Belgium’s terms for releasing frozen Russian assets to Ukraine

Top news

All News Articles Video
Updated

15:27 Jewish-style fish — the most delicious dinner recipe

30 October 2025
Updated

09:53 Ukraine talks — Trump and Xi decide on letting fighting continue

27 October 2025
Updated

22:15 The lazy baker's Pumpkin Cake — mix, bake, enjoy

23 October 2025
Updated

22:29 Trump still open to meeting Putin — but wants results

29 October 2025
Updated

17:56 Klitschko’s team blocks moment of silence on Khreshchatyk

24 October 2025
Updated

20:13 UK to send 5,000 new missiles to Ukraine — Starmer confirms

28 October 2025
Updated

12:28Graham says he will make Putin end the war

27 October 2025
Updated

17:02 Chicken patties without shaping — needs 500 g of mince

2 November 2025
Updated

01:12 Bake these cozy jam cookies in just 12 minutes — no butter needed

29 October 2025
Updated

16:01 Not a pie, but gold — baking following an Arab chef’s recipe

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information