Brad Pitt seeks $35 Million in new lawsuit against Angelina Jolie over French winery

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Photo: AP

According to new court documents, Brad Pitt is suing his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, for $35 million in damages amid their ongoing legal battle over Château Miraval.

This was reported by People.

Advertisement

Pitt and Jolie divorce takes new turn

On October 29, Pitt's legal team submitted communications to and from Jolie's team regarding her 2021 sale of her stake in the French winery "Miraval to Tenute del Mondo" that the former couple co-owned as evidence. Pitt first filed a lawsuit in 2022 appealing to an earlier agreement not to do so without the other's approval. Jolie denied the agreement and responded by filing a countersuit, claiming that the actor-producer has been "waging a vindictive war against" her.

Among the exhibits was an email from November 2023 in which Jolie's lawyers responded to a lawsuit from Pitt, which allegedly involved millions in damages.

"The burdensome nature of any production is a matter of Mr. Pitt's own creation — he is suing Ms. Jolie for $35 million in damages. As a result, he has to incur the expense of producing the documents that will show (or not show) those damages," wrote Jolie's lawyers.

In a statement shared with People, Jolie's attorney Paul Murphy said, "Mr. Pitt's reply brief does not address our arguments and continues to rely on conjecture and speculation — all for the purpose of invading her privileged communications with her lawyers. This confirms once again that this lawsuit is the manifestation of Mr. Pitt's years-long effort to harass and control Angelina. We look forward to the upcoming hearing".

The next public hearing in the case is scheduled for December 17.

Read more:

Angelina Jolie in Kherson — actress visits children in war zone

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon take a big step in their relationship