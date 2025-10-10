Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon make it official — they’re living together

Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt at the premiere of the film 'F1 The Movie'. Photo: AP

Hollywood actor, Brad Pitt, and Ines de Ramon have quietly taken a big step forward in their relationship. De Ramon, a jewelry designer and Vice President of wholesale at Anita Ko Jewelry, has moved in with the actor as the pair settle into life together in Los Angeles.

This was reported by People.

Advertisement

Brad Pitt moves on after the divorce

Pitt, 61, and De Ramon, 32, have been together since 2022 — his new relationship came amid a years-long legal battle with his now-ex-wife Angelina Jolie. However, they didn't make their red carpet debut until the 2024 Venice Film Festival. This year, the jewelry designer accompanied him for much of the press tour for the Formula One–inspired film.

A source tells that they are "fully living together" now and have moved into a new home.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon in Venice, Italy. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

"Brad is really including Ines in all his travel plans, and when they are home, they just relax together. They are really making their home into a home," source informs.

Who is Pitt's new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon?

Ines de Ramon is currently the head of wholesale at Anita Ko Jewelry, a Los Angeles–based jewelry brand with celebrity fans like Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, and Mandy Moore.

As for private life, Ines was previously married to Paul Wesley, a Hollywood actor and filmmaker, primarily known for his work in the TV show "The Vampire Diarie". De Ramon quietly separated from Wesley in September 2022, ending their three-year marriage. Their divorce was finalized in February 2024.

Read more:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pose together at film premiere

Nicole Kidman opens up on life and divorce in Vogue November 2025