Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFoodFashion and beautyTravelTravelFashionTravelRecipesHomePropertyAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the dayPsychology 2025SportCelebrityArmyHealthcareHome and gardenReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarWar economyShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestmentsFashion
Celebrity
Army
Automotive
Economy
Exclusive
Fashion and beauty
Food
Healthcare
Home and garden
Horoscope
Horoscopes
Investments
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Property
Psychology
Sport
Technology
Travel
War economy
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow Celebrity arrow Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon take a big step in their relationship arrow

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon take a big step in their relationship

10 October 2025 22:56
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon make it official — they’re living together
Ines de Ramon and Brad Pitt at the premiere of the film 'F1 The Movie'. Photo: AP
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator

Hollywood actor, Brad Pitt, and Ines de Ramon have quietly taken a big step forward in their relationship. De Ramon, a jewelry designer and Vice President of wholesale at Anita Ko Jewelry, has moved in with the actor as the pair settle into life together in Los Angeles.

This was reported by People.

Advertisement

Brad Pitt moves on after the divorce

Pitt, 61, and De Ramon, 32, have been together since 2022 — his new relationship came amid a years-long legal battle with his now-ex-wife Angelina Jolie. However, they didn't make their red carpet debut until the 2024 Venice Film Festival. This year, the jewelry designer accompanied him for much of the press tour for the Formula One–inspired film.

A source tells that they are "fully living together" now and have moved into a new home.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon in Venice, Italy. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

"Brad is really including Ines in all his travel plans, and when they are home, they just relax together. They are really making their home into a home," source informs.

Who is Pitt's new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon?

Ines de Ramon is currently the head of wholesale at Anita Ko Jewelry, a Los Angeles–based jewelry brand with celebrity fans like Hailey Bieber, Kourtney Kardashian, and Mandy Moore. 

As for private life, Ines was previously married to Paul Wesley, a Hollywood actor and filmmaker, primarily known for his work in the TV show "The Vampire Diarie". De Ramon quietly separated from Wesley in September 2022, ending their three-year marriage. Their divorce was finalized in February 2024.

Read more:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pose together at film premiere

Nicole Kidman opens up on life and divorce in Vogue November 2025

Brad Pitt celebrities mooving relationships Los Angeles
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News

23:55 Zelensky updates on energy repairs after Russia’s massive attack

22:56 Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon take a big step in their relationship

20:45 Manicure that lasts — 3 nail shapes you can trust

20:18 Trump thanks Putin after missing out on Nobel Peace Prize

17:35 5 subtle signs you and your partner aren’t meant to be

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

17:10 Trump fails to win Nobel Peace Prize, White House reacts

16:59 Timeless classic — shoes making a comeback in fashion trends

16:01 The ultimate guide to timeless plaid shirt styling

15:27 watchOS 26 adds major new health tracking upgrades

15:07 Klitschko blamed after Kyiv power plant destroyed by drones

23:55 Zelensky updates on energy repairs after Russia’s massive attack

22:56 Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon take a big step in their relationship

20:45 Manicure that lasts — 3 nail shapes you can trust

20:18 Trump thanks Putin after missing out on Nobel Peace Prize

17:35 5 subtle signs you and your partner aren’t meant to be

Facebook

Join us on Facebook Subscribe to our page!

17:10 Trump fails to win Nobel Peace Prize, White House reacts

16:59 Timeless classic — shoes making a comeback in fashion trends

16:01 The ultimate guide to timeless plaid shirt styling

15:27 watchOS 26 adds major new health tracking upgrades

15:07 Klitschko blamed after Kyiv power plant destroyed by drones

Top news

All News Articles Video

04:15 This Two-Apple Pie is softer and sweeter than Charlotte Cake

7 October 2025

15:48 Zodiac signs who prefer solitude — the most typical introverts

04:38 Creamy pumpkin — orange dessert that tastes like fall in a glass

10 October 2025

17:10 Trump fails to win Nobel Peace Prize, White House reacts

3 October 2025

23:11 Juicy cutlets in the oven for dinner — delicious recipe

6 October 2025

22:56 7 key life principles that lead to happiness and success

7 October 2025

16:21 Pumpkin cream soup with a twist — a hit for both kids and adults

30 September 2025

08:55Witkoff to step down as Trump’s special representative — media

17:35 Portuguese custard dessert with a hint of cinnamon flavor

9 October 2025

17:03 Chicken and mushroom pie — simple savory pastry recipe

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information