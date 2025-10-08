Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Nicole Kidman opens up on life and divorce in Vogue November 2025

8 October 2025 19:45
Nicole Kidman covers Vogue amid life changes and divorce news
Nicole Kidman at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2026 collection. Photo: AP
Nicole Kidman appears in Vogue’s November issue, reflecting on her evolving style and personal life. Her interview subtly alluded to upcoming changes just before her divorce from Keith Urban was announced.

This was reported by People.

Kidman debuts bold new look on Vogue cover

During her cover story interview with for the November 2025 issue, published on Wednesday, Oct. 8, the 58-year-old Academy Award winner opened up about her relationship with beauty and style.

Nicole Kidman covers Vogue's November 2025 issue
Nicole Kidman covers Vogue's November 2025 issue. Photo: Vogue

In an interview that took place weeks before the news of her split from Keith Urban went public, Nicole Kidman appeared to reference the split by referencing her personal life.

"How many times do you have to be taught that just because you think you know where your life is going, doesn't mean it will go in that direction?" she said when asked how she felt in her 50s.

Nicole Kidman Vogue November 2025 issue
Nicole Kidman in Vogue's November 2025 issue. Photo: Vogue

Nicole Kidman has a long history in the world of fashion. She was raised by accomplished seamstresses. Both her mother and grandmother were seamstresses who made her clothes when she was young, which sparked her passion for fashion at an early age.

Kidman, a fashion icon who steps out in designer ensembles at red carpet events like the Met Gala, looks back on her childhood when she's fitted for dresses today.

"It makes me feel like I’m four," Nicole says.

Nicole Kidman Vogue November 2025 issue
Nicole Kidman in Vogue's November 2025 issue. Photo: Vogue

Talking about fashion, she also says that sometimes she uses clothes as "armor".

"Sometimes it’s armor. Sometimes it’s playful, sometimes it’s sexy. It just depends on my mood. Sometimes it’s androgynous, sometimes it’s kind of, screw you", Nicole says.

Kidman also views fashion as art. She compares collaborating with designers to working with film directors. Kidman made headlines when she teamed up with film director Baz Luhrmann for Chanel No. 5 perfume in 2003. She starred in the iconic ad and recreated the look in the same dress at the 2023 Met Gala, two decades later.

Urban could get $11M from prenup ‘cocaine clause’ in Kidman split

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban end 19-year marriage — sources

divorce fashion photo Nicole Kidman Vogue
