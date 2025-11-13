Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Main arrow Celebrity arrow Taylor Swift tops Madonna as best-selling female artist arrow

Taylor Swift tops Madonna as best-selling female artist

13 November 2025 10:15
Kateryna Novak - editor
Taylor Swift breaks record as best-selling female artist in history
Taylor Swift. Photo: STV News
Kateryna Novak - editor

A new ChartMasters report confirms that Taylor Swift has achieved a record-breaking milestone, marking a symbolic passing of the pop crown from one generation to the next.

This was reported by ChartMasters.

A milestone reflecting how streaming has reshaped global music success

Taylor Swift has officially overtaken Madonna to become the best-selling female artist in music history, according to new data released by ChartMasters. The report places Swift’s career total at 253.4 million equivalent album sales (EAS), edging out Madonna’s 253.3 million — a narrow but historic lead.

This ranking, which standardizes physical sales, digital downloads, and streaming figures, puts Swift fifth overall among all artists — behind The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley, and Queen.

A generational milestone

Madonna’s dominance began in the 1980s, when she redefined pop stardom through constant reinvention and cultural provocation. For decades, her 250-million-plus career sales seemed untouchable. Now, nearly forty years later, Swift’s achievement symbolizes the evolution of global music consumption and a new digital era of fandom.

Madonna era-by-era sales
Madonna era-by-era sales, with Like A Virgin, True Blue and Like A Prayer leading. Photo: ChartMasters

The numbers behind the record

Swift leads the streaming era by an enormous margin, with more than 192 billion audio streams — compared to Madonna’s 15 billion. While Madonna still holds a commanding lead in pure physical sales, the explosion of Swift’s digital and streaming success has tipped the balance. ChartMasters notes that Swift currently adds more than 50,000 equivalent sales per day, widening her gap further.

Taylor Swift and Madonna sales
Taylor Swift and Madonna are tied in total sales, but Swift leads in streaming.
Photo: ChartMasters

From country roots to global dominance

Beginning as a teenage country singer in 2006, Swift steadily evolved into one of the most influential artists of the modern era. Albums such as 1989, Red (Taylor’s Version), Midnights, and The Tortured Poets Department have solidified her as a cross-generational force, combining lyrical storytelling with business acumen that mirrors Madonna’s own strategic empire-building.

Beyond the numbers

Both artists reshaped the definition of success in their respective eras. Madonna built a cultural empire through reinvention and controversy; Swift, through reinvention of ownership and storytelling. Each bridged artistry and entrepreneurship — a hallmark of enduring musical legends.

ChartMasters’ data also shows that while Swift now leads among women, Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, and Whitney Houston follow at a distance, with Rihanna continuing to rise.

ChartMasters ranking
Taylor Swift tops ChartMasters as the best-selling female artist ever. Photo: ChartMasters

At just 35, Swift’s trajectory shows no sign of slowing. If her current pace continues, analysts predict she could surpass Queen by 2027 and possibly challenge Elvis Presley’s totals within the next decade.

Taylor Swift on ChartMasters
Taylor Swift ranks fifth overall on ChartMasters’ all-time list, just ahead of Madonna. Photo: ChartMasters

