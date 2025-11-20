Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Army News Technology Fashion and beauty Horoscopes Psychology Video
PsychologyFashion and beautyFoodTravelTravelRecipesHomePropertyFashionFashionWar economyTravelHome and gardenAutomotiveEconomyUkraineNews of the daySportPsychology 2025CelebrityArmyHealthcareReal estateHoroscopeExclusiveMoviesWarShows and starsMovies and TV showsWar 2024Economy 2024EurovisionPoliticsHoroscopesTechnologyInvestments
Celebrity
Army
Fashion and beauty
Horoscopes
Movies and TV shows
News of the day
Psychology
Technology
Video

Social media

Youtube Youtube Facebook Facebook
Main arrow Celebrity arrow Jennifer Aniston makes first public appearance with Jim Curtis arrow

Jennifer Aniston makes first public appearance with Jim Curtis

20 November 2025 17:31
Kateryna Novak - editor
Jennifer Aniston Makes First Public Appearance with Jim Curtis
Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston attend ELLE's Women. Photo : Michael Kovac/Getty
Kateryna Novak - editor

At ELLE’s 2025 Women in Hollywood celebration in Beverly Hills, Jennifer Aniston and her partner Jim Curtis stepped out together publicly for the first time this week, marking a milestone moment in their relationship.

This was reported by People.

Advertisement

A red-carpet debut inside the event

Aniston, 56, arrived solo on the red carpet in a sleek black halter gown by Ralph Lauren, while Curtis, 50, joined her once inside the venue at the Four Seasons Hotel. The pair posed for photos with The Morning Show producers Kristin Hahn and Amanda Anka, as well as longtime friend and co-star Andrea Bendewald.

The couple were later seen seated together during the ceremony, where Aniston was honored alongside Rose Byrne, Teyana Taylor and other influential women in the industry.

Adam Sandler’s heartfelt tribute — and a nod to Curtis

Presenting Aniston with her award, Adam Sandler offered a warm, humorous introduction that included a moment of appreciation for Curtis. Sandler spoke fondly about Aniston’s personal and professional impact over their decades-long friendship, highlighting her generosity, humor and steady presence.

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston at ELLE's Women in Hollywood event. Photo:
Michael Kovac/Getty

Aniston speaks out on AI and the future of storytelling

When taking the stage, the Emmy and Golden Globe winner used part of her speech to address the growing influence of artificial intelligence in entertainment. She emphasized that authentic storytelling — the kind rooted in human experience — remains irreplaceable, no matter how advanced technology becomes.

Jennifer Aniston
Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston attend ELLE's Women in Hollywood event.
Photo: Presley Ann/Getty 

A relationship going public

Aniston and Curtis have become more visible in recent weeks following their Instagram debut earlier this month. Aniston marked his birthday with a black-and-white photo and a tribute calling him "my love," while Curtis posted his own affectionate message shortly after.

Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis.
Photo: Jennifer Aniston/Instagram

Curtis, a hypnotherapist, has been described by Aniston as "extraordinary" and dedicated to helping people work through emotional blocks — a calling she praised in her recent ELLE profile. The actress said his kindness, grounded personality and commitment to healing work make him "very special."

As the couple’s first public appearance together signals a new chapter, Aniston continues to balance personal happiness with a thriving career and ongoing advocacy for the creative integrity of the industry she has helped shape for decades.

Read more:

Jennifer Aniston's breakfast that keeps her fit for years

Tom Cruise and Debbie Allen go viral with joyful pre-Awards dance

Age-defying stars reveal secrets to looking 25 at 50

Jennifer Aniston Elle actress famous couple America
Advertisement

All news

Archive
All News

19:11 Zuma's daughter accused of recruiting Africans for Russian army

17:31 Jennifer Aniston makes first public appearance with Jim Curtis

16:40 Tarot December 2025 predictions — signs expecting big changes

15:56 US plan urges major cuts to Ukraine’s Armed Forces — media

15:45 The only jeans you'll want to wear in 2026

Kyiv opens world-class MCOP center for prosthetics and recovery - 80x80

Kyiv opens world-class MCOP center for prosthetics and recovery

15:08 Corruption keeps Kyiv from attracting business and IT investors

15:05 Special operation in Pokrovsk — inteligence head reveals details

14:53 Daniel Radcliffe supports new Harry Potter actor in letter

14:34 European Union issues position on US Peace Plan for Ukraine

13:57 UN chief responds to Russia’s strike on Ternopil — statement

19:11 Zuma's daughter accused of recruiting Africans for Russian army

17:31 Jennifer Aniston makes first public appearance with Jim Curtis

16:40 Tarot December 2025 predictions — signs expecting big changes

15:56 US plan urges major cuts to Ukraine’s Armed Forces — media

15:45 The only jeans you'll want to wear in 2026

Kyiv opens world-class MCOP center for prosthetics and recovery - 80x80

Kyiv opens world-class MCOP center for prosthetics and recovery

15:08 Corruption keeps Kyiv from attracting business and IT investors

15:05 Special operation in Pokrovsk — inteligence head reveals details

14:53 Daniel Radcliffe supports new Harry Potter actor in letter

14:34 European Union issues position on US Peace Plan for Ukraine

13:57 UN chief responds to Russia’s strike on Ternopil — statement

Top news

All News Articles Video

21:31 Flamingo Missile — Ukraine's self-reliant defense

18 November 2025

15:43Peace talks at risk — Kremlin issues new statement

6 November 2025

20:01 Ukrainian beauty crowned Miss Earth Runner-Up 2025

20 November 2025

10:13Rubio says the US is working toward peace in Ukraine

15:05 Special operation in Pokrovsk — inteligence head reveals details

10 November 2025

13:52 Destined by fate — birth dates of the wisest people

11 November 2025

10:43 Kyiv metro in critical condition — outdated control system

10 November 2025

19:57 Thin or overweight — new study reveals who lives longer

7 November 2025

09:57Trump sees end of Ukraine war — also makes oil statement

23:24 Kyiv must spend ₴46B in two months — Klitschko under pressure

This website uses cookies

We use cookie

More information