Jennifer Aniston makes first public appearance with Jim Curtis
At ELLE’s 2025 Women in Hollywood celebration in Beverly Hills, Jennifer Aniston and her partner Jim Curtis stepped out together publicly for the first time this week, marking a milestone moment in their relationship.
This was reported by People.
A red-carpet debut inside the event
Aniston, 56, arrived solo on the red carpet in a sleek black halter gown by Ralph Lauren, while Curtis, 50, joined her once inside the venue at the Four Seasons Hotel. The pair posed for photos with The Morning Show producers Kristin Hahn and Amanda Anka, as well as longtime friend and co-star Andrea Bendewald.
The couple were later seen seated together during the ceremony, where Aniston was honored alongside Rose Byrne, Teyana Taylor and other influential women in the industry.
Adam Sandler’s heartfelt tribute — and a nod to Curtis
Presenting Aniston with her award, Adam Sandler offered a warm, humorous introduction that included a moment of appreciation for Curtis. Sandler spoke fondly about Aniston’s personal and professional impact over their decades-long friendship, highlighting her generosity, humor and steady presence.
Aniston speaks out on AI and the future of storytelling
When taking the stage, the Emmy and Golden Globe winner used part of her speech to address the growing influence of artificial intelligence in entertainment. She emphasized that authentic storytelling — the kind rooted in human experience — remains irreplaceable, no matter how advanced technology becomes.
A relationship going public
Aniston and Curtis have become more visible in recent weeks following their Instagram debut earlier this month. Aniston marked his birthday with a black-and-white photo and a tribute calling him "my love," while Curtis posted his own affectionate message shortly after.
Curtis, a hypnotherapist, has been described by Aniston as "extraordinary" and dedicated to helping people work through emotional blocks — a calling she praised in her recent ELLE profile. The actress said his kindness, grounded personality and commitment to healing work make him "very special."
As the couple’s first public appearance together signals a new chapter, Aniston continues to balance personal happiness with a thriving career and ongoing advocacy for the creative integrity of the industry she has helped shape for decades.
