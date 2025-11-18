Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Tom Cruise and Debbie Allen go viral with joyful pre-Awards dance

18 November 2025 17:18
Kateryna Novak - editor
Tom Cruise and Debbie Allen go viral dancing before Governors Awards
Tom Cruise, Debbie Allen and Wynn Thomas holding their honorary Oscars. Photo: Houston Chronicle
Kateryna Novak - editor

A new viral moment is sweeping social media — and it has everything to do with a celebratory dance between Debbie Allen and Tom Cruise. The actor shared the joyful moment with Allen during a weekend gathering ahead of the 16th Governors Awards, where both stars received honorary Oscars.

This was reported by Yahoo News.

Cruise and Allen were among four industry icons honored this year, joining Dolly Parton and production designer Wynn Thomas. The Academy first announced the honorees in June, praising their lasting influence on the film community.

A viral dance moment

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Before the formal ceremony, Allen hosted a private celebration where she and Cruise hit the dance floor to mark their achievements. DJ D-Nice captured the moment and posted it online, joking that Cruise is officially "invited to the barbecue" as fans reacted to the actor’s surprisingly smooth moves.

Another clip, shared by the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, showed the pair dancing to Cameo’s "Candy" and Maze & Frankie Beverley’s "Before I Let Go." The post highlighted Allen’s legacy and the significance of celebrating her work on the eve of receiving her Honorary Oscar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Honoring a Hollywood advocate

Academy President Janet Yang praised Cruise for his decades-long commitment to theatrical filmmaking and for helping support the industry through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. His Honorary Oscar recognizes not only his career on screen but his long-standing influence behind it.

Allen — a celebrated actress, dancer, director and choreographer — was likewise recognized for her pioneering contributions to film and television, mentoring generations of performers and artists.

With the Governors Awards approaching, the duo’s spontaneous dance offered a rare, joyful moment that fans were quick to embrace — a reminder that even Hollywood legends know how to celebrate in style.

