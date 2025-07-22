The high-protein oatmeal Jennifer Aniston eats every day

Jennifer Aniston. Photo: screenshot from the video

It turns out that a star breakfast doesn't have to be complicated or expensive. Jennifer Aniston's favorite morning meal is plain oatmeal, but with a twist. One simple ingredient turns it into a creamy, nutritious and extremely satisfying breakfast that would be the envy of even Michelin-starred restaurants.

Parade writes about it.

Advertisement

What ingredient is always present in Aniston's breakfast

It's simple — it's egg white. It is added at the end of the porridge preparation: when the oatmeal is almost ready, the whipped protein is carefully added to the hot mass, stirring constantly. The main thing is not to let the egg curdle, and then you will get an ideal creamy texture without lumps.

Oatmeal. Photo: Freepik

Now let's talk a little about the health and appearance benefits of this breakfast. The thing is, it's a real superfood on a plate. Protein gives you a long-lasting feeling of satiety, helps maintain energy levels throughout the morning, and supports muscles (especially important for those who play sports or just want to stay in good shape). Oatmeal, on the other hand, contains slow carbohydrates that do not spike blood sugar levels, as well as fibre, which promotes good digestion and healthy skin.

It's a great option for those who want to have a healthy breakfast but don't have the time or desire to cook up something complicated. It's simple and doesn't take much time to prepare. By the way, if you wish, you can add a little cinnamon, a handful of berries, a spoonful of honey or banana slices to this porridge and get a new taste every time.

As a reminder, we reported on the dietary habits of Madonna, who also cares about her appearance.