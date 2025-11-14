Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Cardi B welcomes fourth child — first with Stefon Diggs

14 November 2025 16:57
Kateryna Novak - editor
Cardi B welcomes baby No. 4, her first child with Stefon Diggs
Cardi B and Stefon Diggs. Photo: Complex.
Kateryna Novak - editor

A new addition has joined the household of the chart-topping rapper, who revealed she has welcomed her fourth child — and her first with boyfriend Stefon Diggs. Cardi B made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, pairing the news with a video showing her post-baby look and a message about a "new chapter."

This was reported by Page Six.

A "new chapter" as she welcomes a baby ahead of her 2026 tour

The Grammy winner said the past year had been one of reinvention, marked by new music, a new album, and now a new baby. She described the arrival as "one more reason" to keep growing and to give her children the life they deserve.

Cardi B
Cardi B. Photo: Page Six

TMZ later reported that the baby — a boy — was born last week.

A New Era and an Upcoming Tour

In her post, Cardi called this next phase of her life "Me vs. Me," promising fans she is already preparing for her upcoming Little Miss Drama tour in early 2026. "There’s nothing that’s gonna stop me from giving you the performance of a lifetime," she wrote, adding that she feels stronger and more grounded than ever.

Speculation about the birth intensified earlier in the day when a viral video surfaced showing Cardi at a New Jersey gym, looking relaxed and scrolling on her phone while dressed in workout gear.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Growing Family, Growing Career

Cardi confirmed her pregnancy with Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs back in September during an appearance on CBS Mornings, telling Gayle King she felt "happy" and "in a good space."

The newborn joins Cardi’s three children with her estranged husband Offset:

  • Kulture, 7
  • Wave, 3
  • Blossom, 1

Cardi and Offset split in 2024 but continue to co-parent.

Cardi B with her children
Cardi B with her children and rapper Offset in a family photo. Photo: Instagram / via Page Six.

As she steps into motherhood once again while gearing up for a major tour, Cardi B is embracing yet another busy and transformative chapter — one that blends family, reinvention, and a return to the stage.

kid Cardi B singer новонароджені America year 2025
