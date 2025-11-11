Ready for the next chapter — Hailey Bieber says she wants more kids

Hailey Bieber. Photo: AP

The 28-year-old model and beauty entrepreneur, Hailey Bieber, may be ready to expand her family. In a new interview with GQ, Hailey revealed that she "definitely" wants more kids after welcoming her son Jack Blues with Justin Bieber.

Hailey Bieber hints at Baby No. 2

Hailey hinted at potentially having another child and told the outlet that she would be "much more prepared" the second time around.

"I don't think there's anything someone can tell you about it that will ever, ever, ever prepare you until you do it yourself. But I feel much more prepared to do it again, as opposed to how not prepared I felt doing it for the first time," Bieber says.

Cover for the GQ magazine featuring Hailey Bieber. Photo: GQ

The model says that she has always envisioned becoming a mother and that she definitely wants to have more than one child.

"I always knew I wanted to be a mom, though. Since I was a little kid, I always envisioned myself having kids," she shared.

In an interview, Hailey Bieber opens up about her support system, which allows her to have a career. The model and businesswoman is not ashamed of needing full-time support with caring for a baby. She adds that the father, Justin Bieber, is always around, and the child stays with her, him, or the godparents.

