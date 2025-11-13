Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Diddy's prison release date delayed after alleged rule violations

13 November 2025
Federal Bureau updates Diddy's release date after prison rule breach
Sean "Diddy" Combs. Photo: AP
The 56-year-old Sean "Diddy" Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison in October, with an original release date of May 8, 2028. Amid reports that he violated prison rules, mogul's release date has been pushed back by nearly a month.

This was reported by People.

Diddy faces delayed release after alleged misconduct

TMZ reported on Friday, November 7, that Combs was allegedly caught drinking homemade alcohol just days after he began serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Fort Dix, New Jersey. The drink was reportedly made with a mixture of Fanta soda, sugar, and apples that was left to ferment for two weeks.

"There have been several false and reckless reports circulating about Mr. Combs. He has not violated any prison rules. His sobriety and self-discipline are priorities, and he is taking them seriously," a spokesperson told on Sunday, November 9.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate records on Wednesday, Nov. 12, Combs' release date has now been changed to June 4, 2028.

Taylor Swift tops Madonna as best-selling female artist

Devil Wears Prada 2 — Streep and Hathaway reunite

