The Devil Wears Prada 2 teaser — Streep and Hathaway return in 2026 sequel

Fans of the original The Devil Wears Prada have reason to celebrate: Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway are back together in the first trailer for the long-awaited sequel, set to arrive in May 2026. The follow-up promises to mix returning characters with fresh challenges and a next-generation cast.

The iconic duo returns to redefine fashion, power, and rivalry nearly two decades later

Streep returns as the formidable magazine editor Miranda Priestly, a role she hasn’t played on the big screen since Don’t Look Up (2021). Hathaway returns as her former assistant-turned-luxury brand head, re-entering Priestly’s orbit amid a changing industry landscape. Joining them in the cast are Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and newcomer Kenneth Branagh — playing Priestly’s new husband — plus Simone Ashley, Rachel Bloom, Lucy Liu and rumored cameos from Lady Gaga and Sydney Sweeney.

Director David Frankel returns at the helm, guiding a story that finds Priestly navigating the collapse of the magazine business and forging an unlikely alliance with her old assistant. The original film, released in 2006 and based on Lauren Weisberger’s novel, grossed over $326 million worldwide and spawned a West End musical.

Blunt enthused in a recent interview: "When we made the first movie, none of us expected the meteoric life that it would have… It has deep emotional roots for me and Stanley." Meanwhile, fashion legend Anna Wintour — who inspired Priestly’s character — praised the original film’s "humour and wit" and Streep’s "amazing" performance.

Production is already underway across locations from Brooklyn to Milan, drawing global attention. For Hathaway, who stars in multiple high-profile projects next year — including a Christopher Nolan film — the sequel marks a standout moment in a packed agenda.

Get ready for a summer of sequels: The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theatres alongside other hot releases like Toy Story 5, Minions 3 and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

