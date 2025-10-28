Sean “Diddy” Combs release from prison scheduled for May 8, 2028

Icon - support the ZSU Support Ukraine’s Army
Sean "Diddy" Combs release date set for 2028

Sean "Diddy" Combs release date set for 2028

28 October 2025 16:54
Tetiana Demchenko - Translator
Tetiana Demchenko
Translator
Sean "Diddy" Combs is currently incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York. On October 3, US District Court Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced the rapper to 50 months, or approximately four years. The Federal Bureau of Prisons shows his projected release on May 8, 2028.

This was reported by USA Today.

Diddy’s prison term and what comes next

Sean "Diddy" Combs was found guilty on two counts of transporting individuals for the purpose of prostitution. Combs was acquitted of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering in his federal sex crimes trial this summer.

During the approximately two-month trial, prosecutors argued that Combs ran a criminal enterprise and was involved in sex trafficking, among other offenses. The rapper pleaded not guilty and is appealing the conviction. On October 20, his legal team filed a notice of appeal in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Combs' lawyers previously tried and failed to get the judge to either overturn his conviction or grant him a new trial.

In a letter to the judge ahead of his sentencing, Combs apologized "for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others by my conduct" and said he takes "full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs." He went on to write, "I understand that the mere words 'I'm sorry' will never be good enough as these words alone cannot erase the pain from the past".

Combs also apologized in court to his ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura Fine, who delivered days of emotional testimony about the abuse he allegedly subjected her to.

"My actions were disgusting, shameful and sick," Combs said.

Read more:

P. Diddy survives assassination attempt in prison

Diddy to relaunch his career — the industry is skeptical

USA court scandal prison P. Diddy date
