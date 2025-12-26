Why your Windows PC gets slower over time

A laptop on the table. Photo: Unsplash

The Delivery Optimization feature in Windows 10 and 11 is supposed to optimize the download of updates and apps. However, it can gradually consume a significant amount of RAM without the user's knowledge. This causes the computer to slow down over time, even if the user is unaware of the cause.

PCWorld writes about this issue.

Here's how to speed up your computer by disabling this function

Microsoft created Delivery Optimization to reduce internet traffic. The system shares update and application package downloads among multiple devices. Microsoft describes this feature as a way to reduce traffic consumption by "distributing the work" of receiving packages among different computers.

However, in practice, this feature does not always use fewer PC resources. Over time, Delivery Optimization can accumulate memory usage and ultimately use more system resources than expected.

Users have also noticed this issue. One user complained that Delivery Optimization can "eat up all the memory and sit there." Reddit user Niff_Naff then conducted tests and concluded that the service can gradually consume a lot of RAM. According to his observations, this applies to both Windows 10 and Windows 11, resulting in decreased performance.

Memory usage by the Delivery Optimization feature in Windows 10/11. Photo: Reddit

You can disable Delivery Optimization through the Windows settings menu. Open "Settings," go to "Windows Update," select "Delivery Optimization," and turn off the "Allow downloads from other PCs" option. According to the description, this should free up more RAM for other processes.

